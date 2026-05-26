The Hashgraph Group launches Gamification Platform BrandBoost for Real-Time Consumer Engagement

A unified next-generation consumer engagement platform that enables enterprises to interact and transact with their consumers in real-time to increase brand loyalty through gamification.

SCHWYZ, Switzerland, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hashgraph Group (THG), the Swiss-based Web3 and AI technology engineering company building enterprise solutions on Hedera, today introduced its latest product BrandBoost for the enterprise market - a SaaS platform designed to enable corporate brands to move beyond static points-based loyalty programs and create real-time, personalised consumer engagement through gamification, incentives, and tokenized rewards.

In an always-on digital economy, brands are under pressure to create loyalty experiences that feel immediate, relevant, and rewarding. Traditional loyalty schemes built around static points and member cards often struggle to sustain attention or deliver the kind of active engagement and instantaneous interaction consumers expect today.

BrandBoost enables corporations to engage with their customers in real-time through no code gamification, community quests, digital collectibles, and dynamic incentives. By combining behavioural science with live consumer interaction and AI-driven insights, BrandBoost enables companies to build a more direct, transparent, and meaningful relationship with consumers.

This new product launch comes as loyalty programs continue to shape consumer spending. In Deloitte's 2025 research on customer loyalty, 72% of consumers said loyalty programs make them more likely to spend with a preferred brand, 56% said they increase spending because of loyalty programs, and 80% said they get more value from the brand because of it.

The same research also points to a major engagement gap: 51% of respondents said that they actively engage with only one loyalty program. For brands, that raises the bar on consumer relevance, personalisation, and sustained value. That challenge is especially important for Gen Z and millennial consumers, who increasingly expect global brands to offer interactive digital experiences, community participation, and digital rewards that feel personalised, timely, and easy to track.

BrandBoost addresses that specific need by enabling real-time engagement across live events and digital touchpoints, with incentives tailored to behaviour, location, and context. Instead of engaging with customers after the purchase moment has passed, brands can now respond in the moment - turning consumer engagement from passive interaction into a new and more active two-way experience that activates consumers in the moments that matter and not after the fact. Today's consumers interact with brands across various touchpoints - online, in-store, social media, sports venues, entertainment shows, watching TV at home, or engaging on the move. BrandBoost enables brands to create frequent, verifiable interactions that can improve retention rates and significantly boost customer loyalty, while providing valuable insights and increasing enterprise value.

Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder and CEO of The Hashgraph Group, said: "Loyalty programs are no longer just about points and rewards, but about creating live engagement ecosystems where consumers interact with brands in ways that feel immediate, relevant, and personalised. With BrandBoost, we are enabling businesses to interact and transact with consumers in real-time, while unlocking new monetisation and revenue models through loyalty gamification models."

Built on the distributed ledger technology (DLT) of Hedera, BrandBoost combines self-custody wallets using THG's enterprise-ready digital wallet AssetGuard with its self-sovereign identity platform IDTrust to ensure a secure, verifiable, and trusted consumer engagement. With an integrated token studio, the BrandBoost platform enables businesses to also create their own branded loyalty tokens that consumers can competitively earn, spend, trade, and redeem via micro-transactions within their self-custody wallets. To ensure brands never miss a consumer transaction throughout the engagement process, THG provides 24/7 service support through its customer-centric HashCare - a human-agentic-powered helpdesk with an enterprise-grade service level agreement (SLA) that offers a comprehensive suite of Web3 technical support.

In strategic collaboration with Truesense, BrandBoost also integrates ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to determine proof-of-presence and pinpoint spatial awareness with centimetre-level location accuracy and superior security, verifying participation and reducing fraud during events and gamified experiences. While digital identity through IDTrust establishes the digital trust layer by identifying and verifying the consumer, the integration of UWB technology into BrandBoost establishes the physical trust layer by confirming the presence and exact position of the consumer in real-time. Beyond this proof-of-presence, Truesense also opens the path towards future presence-aware wake-up, activation, and context-aware interaction, enabling seamless consumer experiences without manual call-to-action.

Armando Caltabiano, Co-Founder and CEO of Truesense, said: "We are excited to integrate our UWB technology within THG's enterprise-grade BrandBoost platform across legacy and next-generation TVs, STBs and CPEs, helping to trigger new disruptive monetisation streams related to consumer engagement, while reducing fraud and account-sharing abuse."

The Hashgraph Group and Truesense are collaborating across multiple initiatives and recently successfully deployed a joint proof-of-concept (PoC) for a leading digital media, sports, and entertainment satellite TV provider in Latin America. The PoC demonstrated how BrandBoost can enhance consumer engagement and content monetization through the convergence of DLT and UWB-sensing technology, connected via a USB-TV Dongle developed by Truesense.

As part of THG's Hashgraph for Enterprise (H4E) product suite, BrandBoost is enterprise-ready and delivers real-time visualization, gamification, and monetization mechanics for audience segmentation, personalized challenges, token rewards, and leaderboards. The gamification of loyalty drives happier customers, greater retention, and brand loyalty, leveraging behavioural science and AI analytics to drive actionable insights. The BrandBoost platform can be deployed across Sports, Media, Entertainment, Telco, and various other industries - enabling tokenised match-day incentives, viewer engagement rewards, and subscriber loyalty programs designed to reduce churn and open new revenue opportunities.

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About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based Web3 and AI technology engineering company operating within the Hedera ecosystem. The company designs, develops and deploys enterprise-grade solutions that combine agentic intelligence, workflow automation, decentralisation and trusted data infrastructure to help clients compete in the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.hashgraph-group.com.

About Truesense

Truesense is an Italian-based technology company specialised in advanced Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technologies, sensing solutions, and edge-based AI modules. Truesense enables the conversion of innovative hardware and software into scalable applications for secure access, mobility, and trusted digital-physical interactions. For more information, please visit www.truesense.it.

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