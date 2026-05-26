DPC Holdings Limited ("Doncasters" or the "Company") today announced its public filing of a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Doncasters intends to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DPC."

Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead joint bookrunners for the proposed offering. Barclays and Moelis are acting as joint bookrunners. RBC Capital Markets and Rothschild Co are acting as additional bookrunners.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Doncasters

Doncasters is a leading independent manufacturer of complex, highly engineered precision cast components and nickel- and cobalt-based superalloys primarily serving the high growth Aerospace and IGT end markets. We primarily manufacture products that operate across some of the most in-demand aeroengine and gas turbine platforms and, through decades of operations, we have developed deep engineering expertise, technical know-how, and a collaborative, customer-centric culture that provides solutions to our OEM customers' most complex casting challenges. The Company operates 14 advanced manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom and Asia, serving a broad blue-chip client base worldwide and maintaining a leading position in specialist manufacturing and casting of superalloys.

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Contacts:

Lucy Sharma

DPC Holdings Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@doncasters.com