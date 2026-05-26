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ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Tire Industry Project: Early Bird Registration Now Open for the 2026 Tire Emissions Research Conference

GENEVA, CH / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / The Tire Industry Project (TIP) announces the opening of registrations for the 2026 Tire Emissions Research Conference, set to take place from 8 to 10 December 2026 at the University of Cambridge, England.

Building on the strong foundations of the previous conferences in Munich, Germany in 2024 and in Boston, USA in 2025, this year's edition will continue to focus exclusively on discussing scientific research in tire emissions and promoting actionable measures. This sustained focus reflects the growing global attention around tire wear emissions and the belief that progress is best achieved through open knowledge-sharing, multi-stakeholder collaboration, and harmonized scientific methods.

The 2025 Tire Emissions Research Conference in Boston

The agenda reflects the full complexity of the challenge:

  • Tire and road emissions generation and characterization (particulates and constituents)

  • Environmental distribution and fate of tire emissions

  • Behavior and impact of tire emissions on the environment

  • Design alternatives

  • Civil engineering measures and environmental practices for mitigation of TRWP and chemicals

The conference brings together the breadth of expertise needed to address these critical topics, convening scientists and practitioners from industry and academia alongside policymakers and experts in environmental and materials science. It creates a forum for the kind of collaborative ideation that generates new insights towards addressing tire and road wear emissions.

A researcher discusses her project at the 2025 Tire Emissions Research Conference

The conference will be held at Jesus College in the prestigious University of Cambridge, a global center of learning with centuries of scientific excellence. This continues the conference's tradition of joining forces with world-class institutions such as the Technical University of Munich and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

For more information and to register for the 2026 conference, visit the event website.

Researchers and experts in the field are invited to submit their abstracts by 29 May 2026 for an opportunity to be included in the conference program.?

See the photo gallery of the 2025 edition of the conference here: 2025 Tire Emissions Research Conference - Tire Industry Project.

2026 Tire Emissions Research Conference banner

Find more stories and multimedia from Tire Industry Project at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tire Industry Project
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tire-industry-project
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tire Industry Project



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/early-bird-registration-now-open-for-the-2026-tire-emissions-res-1170525

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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