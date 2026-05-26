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WKN: A428XX | ISIN: US49457M2052 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.05.26 | 21:58
7,120 US-Dollar
-1,52 % -0,110
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ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2026 15:38 Uhr
43 Leser
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Discovery Education Names Amy Nakamoto Chief Commercial Officer

Nakamoto brings 20 years of commercial leadership to a newly unified go-to-market organization

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Discovery Education today appointed Amy Nakamoto as Chief Commercial Officer, unifying the company's go-to-market organization to deliver a cohesive and responsive partnership model. The role brings K-12 Sales, Partner Success, Professional Learning, Corporate Education Partnerships, Marketing, and Revenue Operations together under a single leader.

For more than 20 years, Discovery Education has helped schools navigate transitions in classroom technology grounded in the science of teaching and learning. Educators today are navigating several shifts, including the changing relationship of technology in teaching and learning, changes in enrollment patterns, and an elevated focus on career-connected learning. These shifts come against the backdrop of a consistent focus on student achievement. Discovery Education's unified commercial organization positions the company to meet this moment with increased agility and deep alignment to partners' strategic goals.

"Amy has consistently delivered value and innovation for our partners and our organization since joining Discovery Education nearly a decade ago," said Brian Shaw, Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Education. "Unifying our commercial team under her leadership aligns strategy and execution across business lines and functions in a time of rapid change. As a long-standing member of our executive team, Amy brings a track record of collaboration and performance, combined with a deep belief in the Discovery Education mission."

"I'm honored to be named Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Education. We have passionate team members, an unwavering commitment to our district and corporate partners, and a clear purpose to power student progress through great teaching and learning," said Amy Nakamoto, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Education. "A more cohesive commercial organization means we'll move faster and stay even closer to partners as the K-12 classroom keeps changing."

Nakamoto brings more than 20 years of experience successfully scaling mission-driven education organizations. At Discovery Education, she has held progressive leadership roles including Vice President, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Corporate Education Partnerships business. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President of Marketing, Brand, and Corporate Partnerships, leading the team to achieve performance benchmarks while accelerating change initiatives and business model adaptations, including the adoption of AI workflows, responsibly. Prior to Discovery Education, Nakamoto held leadership roles in the nonprofit and philanthropic sector focused on youth development, education, and community revitalization. Nakamoto holds a bachelor's degree from North Carolina State University, a master's degree in education from the University of Pennsylvania, and a master's degree in sport science from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

###

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is a global education technology leader whose innovative solutions empower educators and progress student learning. Discovery Education's solutions have served more than 100 million students globally, supporting effective teaching and learning in 45% of U.S. K-12 schools and in 100+ countries and territories. The company's portfolio includes award-winning core and supplemental curriculum, high-quality standards-aligned content, and AI-enabled teaching and learning tools. Solutions span math, science, literacy, social studies, and career-connected learning, including instructionally-aligned content developed through one-of-a-kind partnerships with industry leaders to bring real-world relevance into every lesson. Learn more at www.DiscoveryEducation.com.

Contact

Ali Koper
Discovery Education
akoper@discoveryed.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Discovery Education at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Discovery Education
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/discovery-education-names-amy-nakamoto-chief-commercial-officer-1170526

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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