TBS Dental Launches TBS BASICS Product Line Focused on Everyday Dental Essentials

New line expands affordable access to dependable, professionally trusted instrumentation designed for daily clinical workflows

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / TBS Dental today announced the launch of TBS BASICS, a product line developed to expand the company's offering of everyday dental instruments and clinical supplies used in routine procedures.

The new line includes products intended for use across multiple areas of dentistry, including restorative, surgical, hygiene, orthodontic and laboratory applications.

According to the company, the launch represents an expansion of the TBS Dental product portfolio into additional day-to-day clinical categories beyond its existing focus on surgical instrumentation and regenerative products.

"TBS BASICS represents an expansion of our overall product offering," said Haseeb Sajid, CEO of TBS Dental. "The line was developed to make a wide range of quality dental products more accessible to the masses while maintaining the manufacturing standards and operational philosophy associated with the TBS brand."

TBS Dental stated that its instrument products are manufactured in-house through the company's existing manufacturing operations. The company also noted that many of the instrument designs included in the TBS BASICS line have previously been manufactured and distributed in international markets through its TBS INOX operations.

The company said the product line was designed to integrate into existing clinical workflows and support practices seeking greater standardization across operatories and supply categories.

About TBS Dental

TBS Dental is a dental products company focused on instrumentation, regenerative materials and clinical products for dental professionals. The company develops products for a range of procedural and operatory applications.

Media Contact:

Christian Skarli

Marketing Manager

TBS Dental

christian@tbsdental.com

+1 214-377-8718

SOURCE: TBS Dental

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tbs-dental-launches-tbs-basics-product-line-focused-on-everyday-dental-1170351