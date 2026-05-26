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ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2026 16:02 Uhr
176 Leser
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DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa: DrSkin Named Best Plastic Surgery, Med Spa, and Skin Care Practice in Gilbert

The award recognizes DrSkin's leadership in plastic surgery, med spa services, and advanced skin care treatments throughout Gilbert and Phoenix.

GILBERT, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa has been named the 1st Place winner in Plastic Surgery, Med Spa, and Skin Care in the Best of Gilbert 2026 awards. The recognition highlights DrSkin's growing reputation for surgical excellence, advanced aesthetic medicine, and patient-centered care throughout Gilbert, the East Valley, and the greater Phoenix area.

This multi-category recognition reinforces DrSkin's position as a leading destination for both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, reflecting the practice's continued commitment to natural-looking results, innovation, and long-term patient outcomes.

Leading Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medicine Practice in Gilbert, Arizona

DrSkin has become a trusted name in aesthetic medicine throughout Gilbert and the surrounding East Valley by combining board-certified plastic surgery with regenerative medicine, advanced skin rejuvenation, wellness-focused care, and medical spa treatments. The practice emphasizes individualized treatment planning, patient education, safety, and long-term aesthetic outcomes across a broad range of advanced surgical and non-surgical services.

The Best of Gilbert 2026 recognition reflects strong community support and continued patient trust across Gilbert, Chandler, Mesa, and neighboring communities.

Leadership in Integrative Aesthetic Medicine

DrSkin is led by Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, a board-certified plastic surgeon and nationally recognized Top 100 award recipient, alongside Dr. Naomi Placella, a naturopathic medical doctor specializing in regenerative medicine, aesthetics, and preventative care.

Together, they oversee a comprehensive treatment model integrating:

  • Plastic surgery and facial aesthetics

  • Medical spa and non-surgical cosmetic treatments

  • Regenerative and preventative medicine

  • Advanced skin care and laser technologies

"To be recognized across Plastic Surgery, Med Spa, and Skin Care in the Best of Gilbert 2026 awards is an extraordinary honor," said Dr. Jaiswal. "We are deeply grateful to our patients and community for their trust, loyalty, and continued support."

Dr. Placella added, "Our philosophy centers on treating the whole patient. By combining regenerative therapies, surgical precision, and wellness-based care, we strive to support both aesthetic outcomes and long-term health."

Community Recognition and Patient Trust

DrSkin attributes this achievement to the continued support of patients throughout Gilbert and the East Valley.

"This recognition belongs to our community as much as it does to our team," said Dr. Jaiswal. "We sincerely appreciate every patient who has trusted us with their care and supported our practice over the years."

Advanced Technologies Supporting Long-Term Results

DrSkin continues to differentiate itself through the use of advanced technologies and regenerative therapies designed to support long-term improvement in skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and aesthetic outcomes. Select technologies and treatments include:

  • alloClae - Regenerative alternative to synthetic fillers and traditional fat grafting

  • Aveli - Targeted cellulite release technology

  • AviClear - FDA-cleared laser treatment for acne management

  • miraDry - Treatment for chronic underarm sweating and odor

  • Resilielle Exosomes - Mesenchymal stem cell-derived regenerative therapy

  • UltraClear - Cold fiber laser technology for skin resurfacing and rejuvenation

About DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa

DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa is located in Gilbert, Arizona and offers a comprehensive range of plastic surgery, medical spa, regenerative medicine, and advanced skin care services. The practice is recognized for its integrative medical philosophy, individualized care, advanced technologies, and commitment to delivering natural-looking, long-term results.

For more information, visit: www.drskinmedspa.com

Media Contact

DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa
Website: DrSkin Med Spa
Location: Gilbert, Arizona
Phone: (480) 904-3311
Email: hello@drskinmedspa.com

SOURCE: DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/drskin-named-best-plastic-surgery-med-spa-and-skin-care-practice-in-g-1168405

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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