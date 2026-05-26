Castle Quay Books: Authors Richard J. Goossen and R. Paul Stevens Take a Distinct Look at the Christian Perspective and Fundamental Dynamics of Entrepreneurship

What if entrepreneurship is about more than building a business?

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Most entrepreneurship texts focus on mechanics-financing, growth, marketing, and execution. The Christian worldview asks deeper questions about purpose, creativity, ethics, and responsibility. Goossen and Stevens argue that entrepreneurship is not merely an economic activity. They see it as a divinely inspired calling, rooted in God's creative nature and expressed through entrepreneurial leadership.

In Entrepreneurship: A Christian Perspective, well-known leaders Richard J. Goossen and R. Paul Stevens offer a compelling vision of entrepreneurship grounded in biblical faith and moral clarity. Drawing on decades of research and work with entrepreneurial leaders, they show how a Christian worldview reshapes purpose, leadership, risk, wealth, and legacy.

Moving beyond technique to transformation, this book connects innovation with servant leadership-and business success with spiritual depth. It challenges readers to pursue opportunity under God's agenda, not merely their own.

For entrepreneurs, students, and leaders seeking coherence between faith and work, this is an invitation to practice entrepreneurship with integrity, courage, and eternal purpose.

About the Authors:

Richard J. Goossen JD and Ph.D., is an entrepreneur, educator, and founder of the Entrepreneurial Leaders Organization (ELO). He advises leaders globally and writes on entrepreneurship, leadership, and calling. His work bridges research and real-world practice, equipping leaders to integrate faith with enterprise. He has written eight books, translated into multiple languages, and approximately 1,000 articles and blog posts.

R. Paul Stevens, DMin., is Professor Emeritus of Marketplace Theology at Regent College, Vancouver, and a pioneer in the global faith-and-work movement. A former pastor, tradesman, and business owner, he writes and speaks on following Jesus in every sphere of work. He has written more than 40 books and Bible studies, translated into over 8 languages, which have collectively sold more than 230,000 copies including titles Liberating the Laity (IVP), Married for Good (IVP), Marriage Spirituality, The Complete Book of Everyday Christianity (IVP), and Revelation, The Triumph of God. He is coauthor with Pete Hammond and Todd Svanoe of The Marketplace Annotated Bibliography.

What people are saying about this book:

"Full of practical wisdom and biblical insight ... a great encouragement to entrepreneurs who want their business to reflect their Christian convictions."

-John Lennox, Professor Emeritus of Mathematics, University of Oxford

"Entrepreneurship isn't just compatible with a Kingdom mindset-it can be an expression of it. This book will reframe the way you view and live out your calling."

- Bobby Gruenewald, Founder and CEO, YouVersion Bible App

"This book is a marvellous synthesis and overview of entrepreneurship from a Christian perspective. Well written, succinct, and clear. Just like we like it in our businesses."

- Rob Wildeboer, Cofounder and Executive Chair, Martinrea International, Inc.,

"Goossen and Stevens have given the church and the marketplace a much-needed roadmap...showing us how ordinary business leaders can live out an extraordinary calling-using innovation, risk, and leadership to serve people and advance the Kingdom, not just profits."

- Rick Rusaw, Executive Leadership Team, Gloo, Author and Pastor, Boulder, Colorado

"Drs Goossen and Stevens have captured the appropriate tension between thriving as an entrepreneur while remaining grounded in one's Christian faith. I highly recommend this book for any Christian who embraces the entrepreneurial gifting and calling."

- Andy J. Hughes, DBA, Dean, DeVoe School of Business, Technology and Leadership, Indiana Wesleyan University

Entrepreneurship: A Christian Perspective is available on-line and at most bookstores, or on the Castle Quay Books web site www.castlequaybooks.com.

ISBN 978-1-998815-46-3 soft cover -$19.95

e-book 978-1-998815-47-0 -$9.95

192 pages, size 6" x 9"

For review copies, cover images, interviews with authors or more information about this title, please contact Larry N Willard:

Phone: 1-416-573-3249

Email: lwillard@castlequaybooks.com

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SOURCE: Castle Quay Books

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/authors-richard-j.-goossen-and-r.-paul-stevens-take-a-distinct-look-at-the-chr-1168807