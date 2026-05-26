Capstone Companies and eBliss Global Issue Joint Statement Regarding Proposed Business Combination Process

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Following the recent announcement of a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") regarding a proposed business combination, Capstone Companies, Inc., a Florida corporation, ("Company") (OTCQB:CAPC) and eBliss Global, Inc. ("eBliss") today issued a joint update regarding the ongoing evaluation process.

Since execution of the LOI, both organizations have commenced coordinated diligence, planning, and transaction evaluation activities contemplated by the agreement, including engagement with legal, accounting, and strategic advisors.

Bill Klehm, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of eBliss Global, stated "We are approaching this process with a strong commitment to diligence, collaboration, and long-term alignment. The work currently underway is intended to evaluate strategic fit, operational readiness, and the potential to build a stronger platform through disciplined execution."

Stewart Wallach, Chairman of Capstone Companies, added: "We entered into this process with a shared understanding that any potential transaction must be evaluated carefully, thoughtfully, and with disciplined execution. Our focus remains on determining whether a structure can be achieved that appropriately supports shareholders, operational objectives, and long-term value creation.

The parties emphasized that activities remain in the diligence and evaluation phase and that no definitive agreement has been executed. As previously disclosed, the parties are conducting mutual due diligence, evaluating transaction structures, and exploring financing alternatives in connection with the proposed business combination.

There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into a definitive agreement or that any proposed transaction will ultimately be completed. Any potential transaction remains subject to completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, board approvals, financing arrangements, regulatory considerations, and customary closing conditions.

Additional updates will be provided as material developments occur and as required by applicable securities laws.

About Capstone Companies, Inc.

Capstone is a public company (OTCQB:CAPC) focused on developing and commercializing emerging technologies, consumer products, and strategic business opportunities.

About eBliss Global, Inc.

eBliss Global, Inc. is focused on advancing scalable business initiatives across wellness, technology, and consumer-focused market opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability of the parties to complete due diligence, negotiate definitive agreements, obtain financing, satisfy closing conditions, and consummate any proposed transaction. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in such statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Capstone Companies, Inc.

Stewart Wallach

(954) 570-8889

swallach@capstonecompaniesinc.com

SOURCE: Capstone Companies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/capstone-companies-and-ebliss-global-issue-joint-statement-regarding-pr-1170531