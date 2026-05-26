EQS-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Capital measures / Bond redemption

Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH announces full redemption of bonds and the exercise of the early redemption option



26-May-2026 / 16:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH announces full redemption of bonds and the exercise of the early redemption option NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN Essen, 26 May 2026, 16:00 hours - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH ("Tempton") on 18 May 2026 regarding a contemplated bond issue to refinance its existing bond (WKN: A3MP7A / ISIN: NO0011129496), (the "Bonds"). Tempton hereby announces that it has successfully placed a new 4-year EUR 30 million senior secured bond issue. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance the early redemption of the Bonds, working capital and general corporate purposes. The release of the proceeds is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent. Tempton further announces that it has sent out the attached call notice to Nordic Trustee AS to call the existing bond with call option settlement date 10 June and record date 8 June, at a call price of 100.00%. The call is subject to certain conditions as set out in the attached call notice. Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch is acting as Manager of the transaction. *** End of ad hoc announcement *** For further information please contact: Nataliia Vinnytska, MBA Assistant to Management / authorised signatory Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH Schürmannstraße 24 45136 Essen Telephone: +49 201 89479-615 Email: Nataliia.Vinnytska@Tempton.de Tempton Investor Relations: https://www.tempton.de/en/about-us/investor-relations This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Oslo Børs ABM Rules. This stock exchange announcement was published by Frank Seipenbusch, Managing Partner, on 26 May 2026, 16:00 CEST.



End of Inside Information



26-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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