Data Center Generators Market worth $9.79 billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Data Center Generators Market is projected to grow from USD 8.57 billion in 2026 to USD 9.79 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 270 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Data Center Generators Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Data Center Generators Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 8.57 billion

USD 8.57 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.79 billion

USD 9.79 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 2.7%

Data Center Generators Market Trends & Insights:

The OCP Rack Market is experiencing strong growth, driven by the rapid expansion of hyperscale data centers and AI workloads.

Diesel generators are estimated to hold a market value of USD 5,789.6 million in 2026.

The above 3 MW generators are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The colocation data centers segment is projected to be the second fastest-growing end user during the forecast period.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

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The increasing adoption of modular and prefabricated data center construction is driving demand for advanced generator systems globally. Data center operators are under pressure to reduce deployment timelines and rapidly expand capacity to support cloud services, AI workloads, and digital transformation initiatives. Modular facilities require scalable and easily deployable backup power solutions that can be integrated quickly with minimal on-site installation complexity. This trend is encouraging the adoption of containerized and plug-and-play generator systems that offer flexibility, rapid commissioning, and simplified maintenance. In addition, modular data center deployments in remote and emerging markets are increasing the need for highly reliable generators capable of operating efficiently in challenging environmental and grid conditions.

By power rating, above 3 MW generators are expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The above 3 MW segment is projected to register the fastest growth in the Data Center Generators Market as operators increasingly build hyperscale and AI-oriented facilities with extremely high-power requirements. Large cloud providers and colocation companies are deploying multi-building campuses equipped with high-density servers, GPU clusters, and AI training infrastructure that demand large-scale backup and continuous power capacity. Compared to smaller generators, high-capacity systems provide better scalability, centralized power management, and improved operational efficiency for mission-critical environments. Growing investments in mega data center projects across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific are further accelerating the adoption of generators above 3 MW. In addition, increasing pressure to ensure uninterrupted uptime during grid instability and rising electricity demand is encouraging operators to deploy robust high-capacity power systems capable of supporting long-duration operations and parallel generator configurations for enhanced resilience and reliability.

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By type, the diesel generators are expected to hold the largest market value.

Diesel generators are expected to hold the largest market share in the Data Center Generators Market due to their proven reliability, fast-start capability, and ability to deliver uninterrupted backup power during grid failures. Data centers require highly dependable power systems to maintain continuous operations and prevent costly downtime, making diesel generators the preferred choice for hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and telecom facilities. These generators offer high power density, strong load acceptance, and operational stability for mission-critical environments, particularly in large-scale deployments above 3 MW. In addition, diesel fuel infrastructure is widely available across developed and emerging markets, supporting easier deployment and maintenance. Continuous advancements in fuel efficiency, emissions reduction technologies, digital monitoring, and compatibility with renewable fuels such as Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) are also helping diesel generators remain competitive despite growing interest in gas and hybrid alternatives.

North America is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Data Center Generators Market due to the strong presence of hyperscale cloud providers, colocation companies, and advanced digital infrastructure across the US and Canada. The region hosts some of the world's largest data center hubs, including Northern Virginia, Texas, California, Arizona, and Toronto, where continuous investments in AI, cloud computing, and edge infrastructure are driving demand for reliable backup power systems. Increasing deployment of high-density AI servers and large hyperscale campuses is accelerating the adoption of high-capacity generators, particularly above 3 MW. In addition, concerns related to grid instability, extreme weather events, and rising electricity demand are encouraging operators to strengthen onsite power resilience. North America also benefits from the presence of major generator manufacturers and technology providers continuously investing in advanced diesel, natural gas, bi-fuel, and hydrogen-ready power solutions. Strong focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and modular power infrastructure further supports market growth across the region.

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Top Companies Data Center Generators Market:

The Top Companies in Data Center Generators Market include Cummins (US), Caterpillar (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), Rehlko (US), Mitsubishi (Japan), GE Vernova (US), ABB (Switzerland), Vertiv (US), Eaton (Ireland), and Siemens Energy (Germany).

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