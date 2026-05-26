EON Resources Inc. to Present at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / EON Resources Inc. (NYSE American:EONR) ("EON" or the "Company") is an independent upstream energy company with 20,000 leasehold acres in the Permian Basin. The fields have a total of 750 producing and injection wells producing over 1,000 barrels of oil per day. Today, the Company announced it will present at Planet MICROCAP Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. at the Bellagio Resort & Casino. Dante Caravaggio, President and CEO of EON, and Mitchell B. Trotter, CFO, will host the presentation and answer questions at its conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Date : Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time : 9:00 a.m. Las Vegas local time (12:00 p.m. eastern time)

Webcast: EON presentation at Planet MicroCap live link

Additional conference information:

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with EON management team and to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please make sure you are registered here: Planet MicroCap registration link

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue, Bellagio Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Planet MICROCAP Las Vegas 2026 website is planetmicrocap.com.

Replay of the EON live presentation and all other company presentations (or webcasts) will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": Planet MicroCap Las Vegus agenda link.

Topics to be discussed and outlined in our recent press releases include:

"EON is actively raising up to $100 million of direct investments for the planned 92 horizontal well drilling program; the reactivation of idle wells at their South Justis property; and the expansion of over 150 new waterflood patterns at their Grayburg-Jackson property," said Dante Caravaggio, President and CEO of the Company. "We expect these programs to increase production to 2,500 barrels of oil per day within the next year."

EON Resources Inc. Announces Iran Conflict Has Accelerated Drilling, Workover and Acquisition Plans on April 8, 2026

EON Resources Inc. Announces Its 2026 Drilling Program Commencing with Recompletion of 5 Wells in the San Andres, and 3 of 92 New San Andres Horizontal Wells on March 19, 2026

EON Resources Inc. - Chairman and CEO Letter to Shareholders on January 21, 2026

About EON Resources Inc.

EON is an independent upstream energy company focused on maximizing total returns to its shareholders through the development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in a diversified portfolio of long-life producing oil and natural gas properties and other energy holdings. EON's approach is to build an energy company through acquisition and through selective development of its properties. Class A Common Stock of EON trades on the NYSE American Stock Exchange under the symbol of "EONR" and the Company's public warrants trade under the symbol of "EONR WS". For more information on the Company, please visit the EON website.

About the Grayburg-Jackson Field Property

Our Grayburg-Jackson Field ("GJF") is located on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in Eddy County, New Mexico. The GJF comprises of 13,700 contiguous leasehold acres where the leasehold rights include stacked pay zones named the Seven Rivers, Queen, Grayburg and San Andres intervals that range from as shallow as 1,500 feet to 4,000 feet in depth. Almost 1 billion barrels in place has been estimated as the original oil in place with less than 7% having been produced to date. The field primarily produces oil from the Seven Rivers formation by reinjecting produced water. The Company has a Farmout Agreement for the San Andres formation with Virtus to accelerate development starting in June 2026 by drilling 92 new horizontal wells over the next 4 to 5 years. More information on the property can be located on the Grayburg-Jackson Field page of our website.

About the South Justis Field Property

The South Justis Field ("SJF") is a carbonate reservoir, also in the prolific Permian Field, and is located in Lea County, New Mexico approximately 100 miles from the GJF. The SJF is comprised of 5,360 contiguous acres containing 208 total producing and injection wells with well spacing of 50 acres. The producing formations include the Glorietta, Blinebry, Tubb, Drinkard and Fusselman intervals that range from 5,000 feet to 7,000 feet in depth. The original-oil-in-place ("OOIP") is approximately 207 million barrels of oil. Like the GJF, the SJF is also employing a waterflood by recycling produced water. More information on the property can be located on the South Justis Field page of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "should" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect the Company's management's current beliefs. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the risks relating to our business - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on EDGAR (see www.edgar-online.com) and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (see www.sec.gov). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter, President

PORTER, LEVAY & ROSE, INC.

mike@plrinvest.com

SOURCE: EON Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eon-resources-inc.-to-present-at-planet-microcap-las-vegas-2026-powered-by-micro-1170523