Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Erin Allen, Director, Online Distribution, BMO Global Asset Management, members from the BMO ETF team, and Do-It-Yourself ("DIY") investors from the ETF Market Insights community joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate DIY ETF Investors in Canada.





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Canadian DIY investors rang in the trading day and opened the market alongside ETF industry professionals*. The exclusive event was followed by educational panels featuring insights to empower and inform Canadian DIY investors.

ETF Market Insights is an educational resource for Canadian ETF investors of all ages and is proudly brought to viewers by BMO ETFs.

*Participants joined in their personal capacity as investors; no compensation or promotional arrangements are associated with this event.

To learn more, please visit https://etfmarketinsights.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298866

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange