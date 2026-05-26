A Powerhouse Alliance: Dreame Technology Names Cristiano Ronaldo as New Global Ambassador

Under the theme 'Dreame to Win,' this landmark partnership redefines high-end living through a shared pursuit of excellence, discipline, and perfection

LONDON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in innovative home appliances and smart home solutions, today announced a historic global partnership with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. This collaboration represents a definitive milestone in the company's trajectory, uniting one of the world's most disciplined athletes with a brand defined by its relentless pursuit of technological perfection and quality supremacy.

This appointment represents a strategic elevation of Dreame's global brand presence, reflecting the company's current stage of international maturity. After years of rapid expansion and consistent breakthroughs in high-speed motor technology and AI-driven systems, Dreame has solidified its position as a global benchmark, now reinforced by this high-profile partnership; A logical culmination of Dreame's growth, signaling its readiness to lead the high-end home appliance market on a truly global scale.

The alliance is rooted in a deep-seated alignment of values. In his respective field, Cristiano Ronaldo has become a global icon through unwavering self-discipline, perseverance, and a commitment to breaking through professional limits. These same principles form the backbone of Dreame's corporate philosophy: a focus on an enduring vision, technological leadership, and the continuous refinement of the user experience.

Speaking on the partnership, Cristiano Ronaldo shared: "I am always looking for partners who share my drive for excellence and my commitment to hard work. Dreame is a brand that innovates and delivers top-tier performance, making life easier and better. I am excited to join the Dreame family and support their mission to lead the global market."

Dreame to Win: Redefining the Future of Smart Living

Developed as the core of this partnership, 'Dreame to Win' embodies the convergence of a world-class winning mindset and advanced innovation, redefining smart living as a powerful tool to empower users in achieving excellence within their daily routines.

"This is more than a sponsorship; it is a powerful alliance between a technology leader and a world-class sports IP," said Colm Chang, Global President of Dreame. "We recognize each other's strength, vision, and long-termism. Cristiano's spirit of focus and excellence resonates deeply with our mission to lead the industry and influence the world through intelligent technology. Together, we are committed to bringing a high-quality, future-ready living experience to households globally."

Through this global partnership, Dreame will integrate Ronaldo's image across its comprehensive product categories, showcasing the brand's ability to deliver a sophisticated, efficient, and high-quality lifestyle. By combining Cristiano Ronaldo's cross-cultural influence with Dreame's cutting-edge ecosystem, the collaboration will highlight how intelligent technology can empower users to "Dreame to Win" in their daily lives.

The collaboration encompasses Dreame's entire intelligent ecosystem, including:

Indoor & Outdoor Smart Cleaning

Smart Major Appliances

Personal Care

Small Kitchen Appliances

"This partnership gives us an exciting opportunity to show how a winning mindset, when paired with high-end technology, can build a brighter future for all," added Kurt Wang, Country Manager of Dreame UK & Ireland. "We are truly excited to see this ongoing collaboration."

For more information about the partnership and Dreame's latest products, please visit Dreame Official Website

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