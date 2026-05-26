Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market worth $1.72 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from about USD 1.19 billion in 2026 to USD 1.72 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

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Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.19 billion

USD 1.19 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.72 billion

USD 1.72 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.7%

Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the consumables segment accounted for a larger market share of 88.0% in 2025.

By technology, the immunodiagnostics segment dominated the market with 84.7% share in 2025.

By animal type, the companion animals segment accounted for a share of 72.5% in 2025.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% in the veterinary PoC diagnostics market during the forecast period.

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The market for veterinary PoC diagnostics is emerging in a slow and steady manner, driven by the need for rapid, on-site disease detection and immediate treatment decisions. Several new technologies, such as lateral flow assays, portable molecular diagnostics platforms, handheld analyzers, and microfluidics-based systems, have made it possible to perform rapid, sensitive, and accurate diagnostics at a point-of-care setting. Significant advancements in biosensors, assay chemistries, and isothermal amplification technologies are improving the speed, accuracy, and reliability of detecting infectious and metabolic diseases in companion and livestock animals.

One significant source of growth on the product level in the veterinary PoC diagnostics market is innovation. Major veterinary diagnostics players are in the process of developing innovative next-generation PoC platforms providing advancements such as multiplex testing. These solutions offer advantages such as reduced turnaround time, simplified workflows, and minimal sample preparation, all while providing high levels of diagnostic accuracy and reproducibility. There is a clear trend toward easy-to-use, portable systems with increased connectivity to provide rapid reporting of real-time data for clinical use and disease monitoring.

By product, consumables segment accounted for largest market share in 2025.

In the veterinary PoC diagnostics market, the consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025. This dominance is primarily because they are required for every test performed, creating continuous and repeat demand. Products such as test kits, cartridges, strips, and reagents are used across routine screening, infectious disease testing, and monitoring, leading to high usage volumes compared to one-time instrument purchases. The growing adoption of in-clinic testing, increasing focus on preventive care, and expanding testing frequency in both companion and livestock animals further drive consumable demand, making them the primary revenue-generating segment in the market.

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By technology, molecular diagnostics segment to record highest CAGR during forecast period.

The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its high sensitivity, specificity, and ability to detect pathogens at an early stage, even at low concentrations. The increasing need for accurate and rapid detection of infectious and zoonotic diseases is driving the adoption of portable PCR and isothermal amplification technologies in veterinary settings. Advancements in miniaturization, cartridge-based systems, and simplified workflows are making molecular testing more accessible at the point of care. Additionally, the growing focus on precise disease identification, outbreak control, and improved treatment outcomes is further accelerating the demand for molecular PoC diagnostics.

North America accounted for largest market share in 2025.

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary PoC diagnostics market. This is mainly because of the highly developed veterinary healthcare infrastructure, a significant increase in the use of rapid diagnostics, and the prominent presence of diagnostic companies. The popularity of PoC testing in farm locations and clinics is due to the soaring adoption of animal ownership and high pet expenditure. In addition, favorable regulatory frameworks, strong awareness of early disease detection, and the need for quick clinical decision-making further drive the extensive use of point-of-care diagnostic solutions across the region.

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Top Companies in Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market:

The Top Companies in Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Zoetis Services LLC (US), Antech Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Virbac (France), bioMérieux (France), Neogen Corporation (US), INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Enalees (France), EUROLyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), BioNote (South Korea), Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD. (China), and Woodley Equipment Company Ltd (UK), among others.

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Related Reports:

Veterinary Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Veterinary Imaging Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Companion Animal Diagnostic Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market - Global Forecast to 2030

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