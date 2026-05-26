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WKN: A3CRCM | ISIN: KYG812291253 | Ticker-Symbol: S5H0
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 16:34
2,570 Euro
-2,47 % -0,065
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEA1 OFFSHORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEA1 OFFSHORE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5252,55518:15
2,5252,55518:15
GlobeNewswire
26.05.2026 14:55 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suspension of Trading in Sea1 Offshore Inc. at FNSE

2026-05-26T12:54:37Z

Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Due to Other
Ongoing:
True
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to
suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books
will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please
contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email
iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: Sea1 Offshore Inc., LEI:
549300NYGU1CE7UICM69
Instrument: SEA1o KYG812291253

The Financial Supervisory
Authority for FNSE has been notified
© 2026 GlobeNewswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.