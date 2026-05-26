PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WhiteHawk Income Corporation ("WhiteHawk Minerals" or the "Company") today announced the launch of the initial public offering of 6,925,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $25.00 and $27.00 per share. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,038,750 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.The Company has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WHK." In connection with the closing of the proposed offering, the Company intends to change its corporate name to "WhiteHawk Minerals Corp."Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunners for the proposed offering. Capital One Securities, Inc. and Stephens Inc. are also acting as bookrunning managers. Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc. is acting as co-manager.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 1201 Wills St., Suite 600, Baltimore, MD 21231, by telephone at (855) 300-7136 or by email at SyndProspectus@Stifel.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by e-mail at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.The preliminary prospectus may also be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.There can be no assurance that the proposed offering will be consummated or, if consummated, as to its timing or terms.About WhiteHawk MineralsWhiteHawk Minerals is focused on acquiring and managing high-quality natural gas mineral and royalty interests in premier U.S. basins, with a portfolio concentrated in the Appalachian and Haynesville Basins. As of March 31, 2026, the Company's portfolio spanned approximately 3.4 million gross DSU acres.ContactsInvestor and Media Contact:Jeffrey Slotterback, Chief Financial OfficerWhiteHawk Income Corporation2000 Market Street, Suite 910, Philadelphia, PA 19103jslotterback@whitehawkenergy.com

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