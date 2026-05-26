Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will attend The Mining Investment Event in Quebec City from June 2 to 4. Management will meet with investors at this three-day, one-to-one meeting event, followed by media interviews.

The meeting will focus on its 100%-owned Thundercloud gold project, located in a turnkey mining location with access to power, rail, and the Trans Canada Highway, 47 km southeast of Dryden City, in northwest Ontario. Since its maiden drilling in 2022, the Company has significantly increased its NI 43-101 open-pit resource of approximately 200,000 oz in the Pelham Zone. New discoveries during drilling in 2025 have further expanded the mineralization footprint 2.5 km from Pelham to South-Pelham, confirming the mineral-rich grounds at Thundercloud and setting the stage for resource expansion on Thundercloud.

You are invited to meet with management to discuss Dynasty's fully funded 2026 drill program and how we plan to increase tonnage on the existing resource at Canada's Tier 1 Mining Event, held at the Quebec Convention Centre (Centre des congrès de Québec). This Investment Mining Event attracts hundreds of qualified investors from North America and Europe.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America. Its 100%-owned Thundercloud property is situated within the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone Belt, in northwestern Ontario. The Company is currently drilling to expand the NI 43-101 gold resource. A NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Report can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada shares similar geological features as the Midas Gold mine and is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298496

Source: VID Media