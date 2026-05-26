Edge Video Delivery Network deploys OcNOS to deliver carrier-grade performance across Europe

IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking software, announced today that MainStreaming, an Edge Video Delivery Network purpose-built for live streaming at scale, has adopted IP Infusion's OcNOS networking software as a core component of its international infrastructure. The deployment underscores MainStreaming's commitment to delivering ultra-reliable, high-performance live streaming to broadcasters, OTTs, sports rights holders, and media companies across Europe.

MainStreaming has integrated IP Infusion's OcNOS software across its edge network backbone, enabling a fully disaggregated networking architecture based on white box hardware. This approach allows MainStreaming to operate across diverse hardware platforms while maintaining a unified network operating system, a critical advantage for an Edge Video Delivery Network that must consistently deliver millions of concurrent streams with minimal latency and zero tolerance for downtime.

"Live streaming at scale demands a networking foundation that is both resilient and operationally agile," said Philippe Tripodi, CTO of MainStreaming. "IP Infusion's OcNOS gives us the flexibility to run a common operating system across our entire infrastructure, reducing complexity and total cost of ownership while ensuring the carrier-grade performance our broadcast and media clients depend on. As we continue to expand our footprint internationally, having a proven open networking platform is a key strategic asset."

"MainStreaming represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking operator that open networking was designed for," said Tom Savoie, CEO of IP Infusion. "The live streaming market is one of the most demanding environments for network performance, and we are proud that OcNOS is at the heart of MainStreaming's international network. This partnership further demonstrates that disaggregated networking is the future of carrier-grade infrastructure."

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion develops open network software for carriers, service providers, and data centers. Its flagship OcNOS platform powers disaggregated networks worldwide, allowing operators to reduce TCO and avoid vendor lock-in. Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., IP Infusion is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Visit www.IPInfusion.com.

About MainStreaming

MainStreaming is an Intelligent Media Delivery Company that empowers broadcasters, OTT providers, and ISPs to deliver high-performance video streaming experiences. Designed to meet the demands of live and on-demand content at scale, its edge delivery network ensures consistent video bitrate, low rebuffering, and fast startup times. By leveraging a proprietary IMDP Intelligent Media Delivery Platform, MainStreaming provides end-to-end control over video delivery, improves Quality of Service, and drives both financial and environmental efficiency.

IP Infusion and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is a registered trademark or trademark of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:



For IP Infusion

Katherine Verducci, 1903 PR

kverducci@1903pr.com

408.429.5779



For MainStreaming

Sara Mariotti

press@mainstreaming.tv

+39 02 868 969

www.mainstreaming.com