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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Dubai, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. ("Vantage" or the "Company") reported a net income attributable to shareholders of approximately $0.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2026, based on the weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net loss attributable to shareholders of approximately $18.9 million or $1.42 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, Vantage had approximately $65.3 million in cash, including $4.0 million in restricted cash and $11.4 million pre-funded by our Managed Services customers for near-term obligations. In comparison, as of December 31, 2025, Vantage had $97.0 million in cash, including $4.0 million in restricted cash and $10.8 million pre-funded by our Managed Services customers for near-term obligations. The decrease in cash during the quarter included the $17.9 million long-term security deposit provided to ONGC as a performance guarantee for the upcoming Platinum Explorer campaign.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: "We are pleased to report continued strong operational performance of the Tungsten Explorer in the Republic of the Congo prior to its mobilization to Angola. In addition, the Topaz Driller continues to deliver efficient operations during its ongoing campaign in Malaysia and the Platinum Explorer continues to prepare for its upcoming campaign following the previously announced notification of award for a three-year firm contract valued at approximately $261 million, with an additional one-year option."

Vantage, a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of third party-owned drilling units. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's website, www.vantagedrilling.com-

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's reports or filings posted to its website or otherwise made available to its investors or creditors. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that exclude or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8- K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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