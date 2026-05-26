Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Evion Confirms High-Grade Fluorspar at Globex's Carp Property and Increases Property Size by 150%

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update of work undertaken by Evion Group NL (EVG-ASX) on Globex Nevada Inc's, (a wholly owned subsidiary of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc's) Carp Fluorspar property in Lincoln County, Nevada. Fluorspar is used to produce hydrofluoric acid which is essential in various chemical processes, has metallurgical applications in the production of aluminum, steel and uranium fuel, is used in the manufacture of refrigerants and insulating foams, is critical in the production of electric vehicle batteries, being used in the cathode, electrolyte and anode as well as used in the glass and ceramics industries for its fluxing properties. In other words, it is essential across many of our industries and has been classed as a "critical mineral" as there is no meaningful US or Canadian production with the US reliant on imported supplies principally from China and Mexico.

Globex acquired the property by staking in 2024 through the work of our US based senior geologist. Surface mapping and prospecting outlined numerous occurrences of fluorspar and sampling returned many high-grade assays. Recently, Globex optioned the property to Evion (access Globex's May 13, 2026, press release announcing the option agreement by clicking here). Prior to the option agreement being finalized, during a +30 day due diligence period, Evion visited the property and undertook a complete independent review and confirmation of Globex's 2024 surface sampling.

Results from Evion's sampling confirmed Globex's previous assay results with 14 of 25 samples returning high-grade assays ranging from 49.83% to 88.15% CaF 2 with an additional 3 samples grading between 22.81% and 32.67% CaF 2 . These high-grades are well above typical metallurgical-grade (metspar) thresholds and approach acidspar feedstock quality. The high-grade mineralization was confirmed across multiple pit areas and mineralization styles including mantos, veins, replacement bodies and fault-hosted zones at the South, West, North, and Central Pits, reinforcing the district-scale prospectivity of the Carp Fluorspar system.

Manto Fluorite Deposits

Manto fluorite deposits are significant for their economic potential and geological significance. They are formed by the replacement of sedimentary rock with metal bearing solutions in the vicinity of igneous intrusions. These deposits are characterized by their stratigraphic control, typically within a porous formation within a structural trap site. The deposits are rich in fluorite and other minerals, making them valuable for various industrial applications.

Confirmed 2024 Surface Rock Chip Sampling Results - Calculated Fluorite Results. Carp Fluorspar Project

Sample ID Location Mineralisation Style Sample Length (m) CaF2 (%) C-1 South Pit Manto 1.70 75.62 C-2 South Pit Vein 0.60 56.10 C-3 South Pit Manto 0.40 7.19 C-5 South Pit Fault 0.30 1.85 C-6 South Pit Manto 1.30 32.67 C-7 Bulldozer Cut Manto 0.70 63.29 C-8 West Pit Body 5.00 78.29 C-9 West Pit Manto 1.50 88.15 C-11 North Pit 1 Manto 1.00 83.83 C-12 North Pit 1 Vein 1.20 73.15 C-13 North Pit 2 Body/Manto 0.60 86.92 C-14 Prospect Shaft Felsic Dyke 1.30 1.64 C-15 Prospect Shaft LS Replacement 1.30 1.44 C-16 West Pit Body/Vein 1.40 83.83 C-17 Central Pit Dolomite Replacement 1.50 4.93 C-18 Central Pit Manto 0.90 86.51 C-19 Central Pit Manto/Body 0.60 49.73 C-20 Central Pit Manto/Vein 1.70 57.33 C-22 North Pit 2 Replacement 2.00 26.10 C-23 North Pit 1 Vein 2.30 80.14 C-24 Bulldozer Cut Manto/Tuff 2.50 59.38 C-25 Bulldozer Cut Replacement 1.50 22.81



Note: 1. Bold rows denote samples returning >49% CaF2. All samples analysed by American Assay Laboratories, Sparks, Nevada via WD-XRF. One additional sample (C-26) was collected approximately 1 km northwest of the claim block and is excluded from this table.

2. Procedure to calculate Ca F 2 : All Fluorine converted to CaF2, remaining CaO converted to CaCO3 if enough CO2 available (considering up to 100% of LOI as CO2), finally remaining CO2 (LOI) entered into the formula MgCO3.

3. All samples were collected as linear chip samples.

Due to the exceptional assays and prospectivity, Evion acquired 45 adjoining claims to Globex's original 14 claims tying up surrounding prospective ground. Under the Globex/Evion agreement, any mineral rights acquired within 10 miles of the original claim group boundaries are subject to the terms of the option agreement.



Outline of Mining Claims and Geology - Carp Fluorspar Project

Evion is actively planning the upcoming exploration field season incorporating surface sampling, geological mapping and drill targeting.

Shareholders may access the detailed Evion press release announcing the high-grade assay and additional details by clicking here.

Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/449960c5-56d3-43ac-a152-e1a1905dde40