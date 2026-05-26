MedX Holdings, Inc.: Medx Holdings (medh) Reports Exceptional Q1 2026 Financials: Revenue Surges, Expansion On Track, And Ceo To Speak At Hemp Beverage Expo

Austin, Texas, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDX HOLDINGS (MEDH) REPORTS EXCEPTIONAL Q1 2026 FINANCIALS: REVENUE SURGES, EXPANSION ON TRACK, AND CEO TO SPEAK AT HEMP BEVERAGE EXPO

AUSTIN, Texas - May 26, 2026 - MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH) (soon to be Dazed Inc., pending ticker symbol DAZE), a dynamic brands and acquisition company focused on the emerging hemp, cannabis, and hospitality industries, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The company is thrilled to report significant year-over-year revenue and gross profit growth, continued profitability, and major traction in its nationwide franchise expansion.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights: Accelerated Growth and Profitability

The first quarter of 2026 reflects the power of MedX's strategic focus on high-margin branding, efficient operations, and calculated expansion. Key financial milestones from the Q1 2026 consolidated financial statements include:

Solid Revenue Growth: Q1 2026 revenues reached $521,874, representing an impressive 52.7% increase compared to revenues of $341,711 in Q1 2025.

Q1 2026 revenues reached $521,874, representing an impressive 52.7% increase compared to revenues of $341,711 in Q1 2025. Surging Gross Profit: Gross profit for the quarter climbed to $398,990, a 70.6% jump from the $233,793 reported in the same period last year.

Gross profit for the quarter climbed to $398,990, a 70.6% jump from the $233,793 reported in the same period last year. Sustained Profitability: The company maintained a positive bottom line, reporting a net income of $22,203 for the three months ended March 31, 2026.





Expansion on Track: Bringing the "Third Place" to New Cities

Following the momentum built in late 2025, MedX's physical footprint expansion is proceeding exactly as planned. The highly anticipated San Marcos, Texas franchise location officially opened over memorial day weekend with strong sales. To keep momentum going, the company is preparing for its previously announced June 2026 grand openings in Houston, Texas, and Baltimore, Maryland.

These new LazyDaze + Coffeeshops will serve as premium community hubs, featuring Dazed Distribution's curated product selections, including the highly anticipated Lazydaze Coffee and Infused K-Cups, which will also be available in Q3 direct-to-consumer at www.lazydazecoffee.com.

Industry Tailwinds: The "Schedule III" Era and Mainstream Retail

The macro environment for cannabis and hemp continues to shift heavily in MedX's favor. The federal rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III is fundamentally changing the landscape, validating the medicinal value of the plant, removing historical stigmas, and opening vital doors for banking, institutional investment, and marketing access.

Furthermore, the mainstream normalization of the industry is accelerating faster than ever. The hemp beverage sector is making monumental strides, with hemp and functional adaptogenic beverages now breaking into major national big-box retailers like Target and Walmart. This mainstream visibility perfectly aligns with MedX's mission to integrate cannabis into the daily lifestyle of the modern consumer.

CEO Hans Enriquez to Speak at the 2026 Hemp Beverage Expo

Highlighting MedX's leadership in this rapidly evolving space, CEO and President Hans Enriquez has been selected as a featured speaker at the upcoming Hemp Beverage Expo (https://hempbeverageexpo.com/).

Held in Austin, Texas, the expo is the premier executive-level trade event focused exclusively on the booming hemp beverage industry. Enriquez will share insights on the Lazydaze franchise, (lazydazefranchise.com), brand curation, the convergence of hospitality and cannabis, and how MedX is perfectly positioned to capture market share as the hemp beverage sector gains traction.

"Our Q1 numbers speak look good, I am happy our model is working, our growth is on track, and the market is ready for exactly what we are building and we can always do better" said Hans Enriquez, CEO and President of MedX Holdings. "With our corporate transition to Dazed Inc. happening, our new product lines rolling out, and validation coming from federal rescheduling and big-box retail adoption, the path is clear, we know what we are doing, we are going to focus on what we do best. We are setting the standards for the future of cannabis hospitality."

About MedX Holdings, Inc. (Soon to be Dazed Inc.)

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH) is a brand and acquisition company focused on the emerging hemp and cannabis industries. Through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, and its flagship LazyDaze + Coffeeshop franchise, the company is redefining the "Third Place" for social interaction.

For more information, visit: www.medxholdings.com and www.lazydazeshop.com

Contact Information:

MedX Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

Raji Bhakta

raji@dazedinc.com

Phone: 737-777-0420

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and performance, including the intended corporate name change to Dazed Inc., the ticker symbol change to DAZE, and the timing of store openings. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. MedX Holdings undertakes no obligation to update these statements.



