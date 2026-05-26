Labor Smart, Inc.: Kultura Brands and CKS Accelerate National Expansion of Adios Following Multi State Retail Growth, Major Festival Activations and Immediate Re Orders

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC), formerly Labor Smart Inc., together with strategic manufacturing and operational partner CKS, today announced accelerating national expansion and retail momentum for Adios, the Company's tequila-based RTD brand, following successful launches across Georgia, South Carolina, and New Mexico.

The Company confirmed that Georgia has already generated its third retail re-order since launching during the second week of March, while South Carolina secured its first re-order within days of entering the market.

In New Mexico, Adios opened 76 retail doors during its first week and quickly generated immediate follow-on demand while also participating in one of the Southwest's largest music and lifestyle festivals, Boots In The Park at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque. Based on onsite feedback at Boots in the Park, and preliminary sales comparisons, Adios outperformed multiple nationally recognized beer brands at the event, including Busch Light, Busch Apple, and Kona, while finishing within approximately 600 units of Estrella Jalisco despite Estrella having years of national market penetration, broad consumer awareness, major advertising support, and deep distribution infrastructure already established throughout the region. Important to share, side-by-side sales comparisons with the fact that Adios was the only 12-ounce ready-to-drink at the event, the others were offered in 16 to 32-ounce cans.

Kultura Brands also confirmed its upcoming participation in Activated Events' "Party In The Park" concert series scheduled for June 20, 2026, featuring Lil Jon, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Chamillionaire, and additional nationally recognized artists as the Company continues expanding its experiential marketing strategy nationwide.

The Company's South Carolina launch also represents its first active market rollout alongside Reyes Beverage Group aligned distribution operations, while Massachusetts is expected to launch through MS Walker. Georgia and New Mexico continue to expand through RNDC-aligned distribution networks as Kultura Brands advances discussions regarding additional state openings and expanded distribution opportunities with current and prospective partners nationwide.

Retail expansion efforts have included wrapped Adios trucks throughout active markets, large-scale tasting campaigns, retail ride-alongs, grassroots activations, and direct collaboration with distributor sales teams across multiple territories.

"Our teams and partners have done an outstanding job building momentum market by market," said Scott Darnell, Chairman of the Board of Kultura Brands. "The response from retailers, distributors, festival operators, and consumers has been extremely encouraging. We are seeing repeat orders, growing visibility, and strong early sell-through as awareness around the Adios brand continues to expand."

Brent Albin, Chief Operating Officer of Kultura Brands, added:

"We are seeing strong traction in the field across multiple regions. The combination of retail execution, festival activations, sampling programs, and distributor relationships is helping accelerate consumer awareness quickly. CKS has been an important operational partner as we continue scaling production capabilities and preparing for additional market launches."

Kultura Brands stated that states five and six are expected to launch in the near future as the Company continues building distribution infrastructure and expanding retail placement throughout key markets across the United States.

Updated store locator information and expanded retail store lists are expected to be released in the coming days as additional retail accounts continue coming online nationwide.

About Kultura Brands

Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) is a multi brand consumer products company focused on developing and scaling culture driven beverage, lifestyle, and experiential brands across domestic and international markets. The Company's portfolio includes Adios and additional emerging consumer brands positioned for rapid market expansion.

About CKS

CKS is a strategic operational and manufacturing partner supporting production, logistics, and scalable infrastructure solutions for emerging beverage and consumer product brands across multiple categories.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future market launches, retail expansion, consumer demand, distribution growth, production capabilities, operational scalability, projected performance, and future business development initiatives.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward looking statements due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, financing availability, supply chain constraints, regulatory developments, competitive pressures, consumer purchasing behavior, distributor execution, and general economic conditions. Kultura Brands undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward looking statements except as required by applicable law.

For additional information visit:

www.kulturabrands.com

www.adiosspirits.com

Investor Relations:

ir@kulturabrands.com

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-and-cks-accelerate-national-expansion-of-adios-following-1170544