Alipay today introduced its full-stack AI payment solution to partners across industries, ranging from AI companies to traditional retailers, and debuted two new services the world's first AI Wallet and Token Pay to support the agentic economy's rapid growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526337824/en/

Alipay Unveils Next-generation AI Payment Infrastructure

This launch extends Alipay's next-generation AI payment infrastructure, building on its consumer-facing product Alipay AI Pay and its business-facing AI payment processing product.

"While the essence of commerce remains unchanged in the age of AI, the emergence of AI agents is reshaping everything. Drawing on 22 years of technological expertise and commercial know-how, Alipay is building a new generation of AI payment services to accelerate the growth of the agentic commerce ecosystem," said Cyril Han, CEO of Ant Group.

AI Wallet: Giving Users Visibility and Control Over Agent-Driven Payments

Alipay AI Pay allows consumers to make secure and seamless transactions through AI agents via voice commands, while Alipay's AI payment processing product enables businesses and developers to monetize their services on a pay-per-use basis through simple integration.

The new AI Wallet further extends Alipay's AI payment system by giving individual users greater visibility and control over payments made through AI agents. Available now by searching "AI Wallet" in the Alipay App, the product allows consumers to manage tasks executed by AI agents before and during payment, and review and analyze their spending afterward.

To ensure AI agents make trusted transactions on behalf of users, Alipay launched China's first Agentic Commerce Trust Protocol with partners, creating a "common language" for collaboration between AI and service platforms. Alipay also launched an intelligent security system for AI payments to provide foundational safeguards for every AI agent-driven transaction.

Token Pay: A Full-Suite Payment Solution for AI Model Companies

In addition to AI Wallet, Alipay launched Token Pay, the industry's first platform to provide AI model companies with a one-stop, full-suite solution for global subscription payments, token top-up in AI agents, and related transaction needs.

At the Alipay AI Payment Ecosystem Conference on May 26, AI model companies MiniMax and Stepfun announced new collaborations with Alipay, adopting its full-stack AI payment solution in use cases such as token top-ups, membership subscriptions and marketing campaigns.

"Payments play a crucial role in enabling tenfold growth in the AI industry," said Weiqi Hu, VP of MiniMax, "Together with Alipay, we will strengthen collaboration across multiple areas to accelerate the growth of AI commerce."

"AI is redefining every layer of commerce. As AI agents begin helping people search for information, shop, order food, and even make money, payments are no longer just the 'final step' they are becoming a capability embedded from the very beginning," Lin Zhu, general manager of Alipay AI payment business of Ant Group said. "Only when trusted transactions, seamless payments and secure controls are all in place can agentic commerce truly take off."

Record-High 300 Million Transactions Across Diverse Use Cases, Supporting 95% of OpenClaw-like AI Agent

In February 2026, Alipay AI Pay became the first AI-native payment product globally to exceed 100 million users. With 300 million transactions to date, Alipay AI Pay is the world's first commercially scaled AI-native payment infrastructure.

As agentic commerce accelerates in China, Alipay's AI payment services have expanded across a range of use cases from AI agents embedded in apps and mini programs for traditional retailers such as Luckin Coffee, to AI smart glasses such as Rokid's, consumer-facing AI applications like Alibaba's Qwen, OpenClaw-type AI agents, smart cockpits, AI development platforms like Coze and Qoder, and businesses including One Person Companies (OPCs).

Accelerating the Development of the Agent Ecosystem

As a global leader in payment solutions, Ant Group serves customers across a wide range of industries through Alipay and Ant International.

Alipay will also leverage its Alipay Tap! smart devices and enable the full integration of online and offline commerce through AI upgrades.

Additionally, Alipay introduced a new developer support program for individual AI developers, offering token incentive and zero payment processing fees.

About Alipay

As the world becomes increasingly digital, Alipay has evolved from a trusted e-wallet into an all-in-one digital platform for daily services, connecting more than one billion consumers to over 80 million merchants across China. Alipay offers users a secure, seamless mobile payment experience and integrates over 10,000 services across sectors like travel, healthcare, tourism, and entertainment. With digital tools like Alipay Tap!, mini-programs, lifestyle accounts, Alipay enables merchants, institutions, and independent software vendors (ISVs) to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness. In addition, Alipay is developing a new AI-driven open platform by integrating AI agents to deliver smarter, more personalized services to its users as well as facilitating the digital transformation of the service sector.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526337824/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Bell Wang

Yixing.wl@antgroup.com