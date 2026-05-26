New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Doginal Dogs, a global online community that has produced more than 25 events across four continents since January 2024, today announced DDNYC 2026, a three-day community event taking place in New York City from September 2 through 4, 2026. The event is produced in partnership with TAO Hospitality Group. Tickets sold out in under an hour following the announcement.

DDNYC 2026 is the third flagship event produced jointly by Doginal Dogs and TAO Hospitality Group, whose global venue portfolio includes TAO, Marquee, Lavo, and Avenue across New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, and Sydney.





DDNYC returns in 2026

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Event Programming

DDNYC 2026 spans three full days of programming across multiple New York City venues. Confirmed activations include a beach club takeover, a hotel takeover, and a nightclub takeover with live music. Keynote speakers are expected across the event program. Full programming details will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Track Record

DDNYC 2026 builds on a documented history of large-scale community events. DDVegas, held at The Venetian Las Vegas in October 2025 in partnership with TAO Hospitality Group, reached a peak attendance of 2,500 at its largest event and sold out in full.

"We are bringing everything we have learned from two years of global events to New York in September," said Shield, CFO at Doginal Dogs. "DDNYC 2026 is the largest stage we have worked on to date and we are building it with the same team that has delivered every event before it."

Ticket Availability

Tickets for DDNYC 2026 sold out in under an hour following the public announcement. Updates on remaining availability and event programming are available at doginaldogs.com and via @doginaldogs on X.

About Doginal Dogs

Doginal Dogs is a global online community that hosts daily live sessions on X Spaces and has produced more than 25 self-funded events across four continents since its January 2024 launch. Events have included DDNYC, DDVegas, DDMiami, DDToronto, and appearances at major technology and culture conferences across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit doginaldogs.com.

About TAO Hospitality Group

TAO Hospitality Group is one of the most recognized luxury hospitality organizations in the world, operating venues including TAO, Marquee, Lavo, and Avenue across New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, and Sydney.

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Source: NewWay Software