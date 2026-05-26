Hayden, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Systems Technologies, a leading designer and manufacturer of wireless nurse call and healthcare communication systems, has been named the Wireless Nurse Call System of the Year 2026 by Healthcare Tech Outlook, a prominent healthcare technology publication. The recognition reflects the company's three decades of dedication to building dependable, American-made wireless safety systems for hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care units, and other healthcare environments across the United States.

The Wireless Nurse Call System of the Year 2026 Systems Technologies

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Healthcare Tech Outlook selected Systems Technologies based on the company's proprietary approach to wireless healthcare communication. As both a manufacturing and engineering company, Systems Technologies designs and manufactures its own 900MHz spread spectrum transmitters in the U.S., purpose-built specifically for nurse call in senior living, and healthcare environments. Unlike systems that rely on facility Wi-Fi or internet connections, the company's dedicated wireless network operates independently of typical facility networks, providing consistent coverage without ongoing IT oversight.

The strength of the 900MHz platform lies in its simplicity and consistency. The system is year-round reliable, does not require outside IT management, does not compete with Wi-Fi bandwidth, and does not interfere with other wireless systems within a facility. In healthcare environments where response time and uptime are critical, that independence reduces technical burden and operational risk. The platform also offers fully supervised operation, meaning staff receive automatic notifications when low battery conditions or inactive devices are detected, a safeguard that many competing wired and wireless systems do not provide.

"Systems Technologies isn't really about selling products. It's about listening to our community, building relationships, and providing what's needed, even if it means creating something entirely new," said Arwen Gannaway, Vice President at Systems Technologies.

Proven Across Diverse Healthcare Environments

The company's product portfolio includes the Vision Link II Wireless Nurse Call System, the MicroVision 500Z and MicroVision 200Z Plus wireless emergency call systems, and the WanderVision Plus wander management platform. The company also offers flexible staff notification options, wireless fall prevention solutions, and resident check-in systems. A complete overview of available systems is available at wirelessnursecall.com/products.

These solutions serve the full spectrum of care environments, from small six-bed adult family homes to multi-campus retirement communities and large hospital systems. The company supports facilities across assisted living, long-term care, memory care, hospice, acute care, and independent senior living settings. All products are ETL Listed to UL 1069 safety standards, and wireless repeaters simply plug into standard electrical outlets, enabling installation without construction or wiring disruption to daily operations.

Proving Wireless in a Hardwired Industry

The accompanying feature article published by Healthcare Tech Outlook examined how wireless nurse call technology has moved from an experimental alternative to an increasingly practical option for healthcare organizations that require flexibility without sacrificing trust in critical alerts. The article explored how modern healthcare campuses now require systems that adapt to changing layouts, mixed levels of care, and evolving workflows.

It also highlighted the company's approach to proving wireless reliability in a traditionally hardwired industry. Decision makers once questioned whether wireless could meet the same performance expectations as wired infrastructure. Systems Technologies addressed that directly by earning ETL listing to UL 1069 standards, a certification required in many skilled nursing and acute care environments. Achieving this milestone demonstrated that wireless systems could meet the same rigorous safety standards as traditional hardwired infrastructure.

The award profile noted that this certification, combined with consistent real-world performance across thousands of facilities, has helped shift industry perception toward wireless as a dependable, long-term solution for life safety communication.

Lifetime Support Without Contracts

A key differentiator noted in the award profile is the company's long-term support model. Systems Technologies pairs its engineering approach with a lifetime support commitment. Customers receive free technical support for the life of their system, with no required annual contracts. Support staff operate directly from the company's Idaho headquarters. Because the company designs and manufactures its own products, technical teams understand system architecture in depth, and issues are resolved efficiently. An emergency telephone assistance line is available 24/7 for existing customers, and remote access capabilities allow for programming updates and troubleshooting without on-site visits.

By eliminating ongoing support fees and simplifying access to expertise, the company ensures predictability in ownership cost and performance continuity. Training for new staff is provided as needed, and system updates are supported directly. This approach means facilities can focus on resident care rather than managing vendor relationships or navigating complex service agreements.

30 Years of Healthcare Communication

Systems Technologies was founded in 1995 and has maintained a singular focus on healthcare communication throughout its 30-year history. Rather than relying on third-party transmitters integrated into a broader system, the company maintains control over design, compatibility, and long-term performance. The result is dependable wireless communication equipment engineered for healthcare demands. The company operates from its headquarters in Hayden, Idaho, where it designs, manufactures, and supports its full product line. With over 10,000 installations across the country, the recognition from Healthcare Tech Outlook reflects a track record built on consistent performance and long-standing customer relationships.

The Healthcare Tech Outlook award profile and feature article are available at:

Company Profile :

: https://www.healthcaretechoutlook.com/systems-technologies-2026

Feature Article:

https://www.healthcaretechoutlookapac.com/news/dependable-wireless-nurse-call-systems-for-modern-care-environments-nid-4948.html

About Systems Technologies, Inc.

Systems Technologies designs and manufactures wireless nurse call systems, emergency call systems, and wander management solutions for healthcare facilities across the United States. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hayden, Idaho, the company has installed systems in more than 10,000 facilities. All products are made in the USA using proprietary technology that operates on the 900MHz spread spectrum and are available ETL Listed to UL 1069 safety standards. Systems Technologies provides lifetime technical support with no ongoing licensing fees. For more information, visit www.wirelessnursecall.com or call 888-826-3394.

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