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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 17:42 Uhr
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Instant Funding Acquires Funded Trading Plus, Increasing Group Revenue by 70%

LONDON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Funding today announced the acquisition of Funded Trading Plus (FTP), marking a major step forward in the company's long-term growth strategy and its vision to build a stronger, more innovative proprietary trading group.

The acquisition brings together two established brands under one group structure, creating new opportunities to enhance operational efficiency, accelerate product innovation, strengthen infrastructure, and expand the overall trading experience offered to customers.

Both brands will continue to operate independently while benefiting from shared technology, operational expertise, and strategic investment across the wider group.

Lewis Mansbridge, CEO of Instant Funding, commented:

"This acquisition is an important milestone for Instant Funding and represents far more than growth through scale. It strengthens our operational capabilities, expands our product ecosystem, and gives us a stronger foundation to continue innovating for traders.

Our focus is on building a more efficient, technology-driven and forward-looking trading group that delivers better experiences, stronger infrastructure and more opportunities for traders over the long term."

The combined group will focus on:

  • Accelerating platform and product innovation
  • Enhancing operational efficiency and scalability
  • Strengthening infrastructure and the trader experience
  • Expanding the group's portfolio of trading products and services
  • Investing in long-term technology and platform development

The acquisition reflects Instant Funding's continued ambition to evolve beyond a single-brand proposition and build a more scalable, future-ready business positioned for long-term growth in the global proprietary trading industry.

For traders, the immediate priority remains continuity, stability and ongoing platform improvement. Both brands will continue operating as normal, with further updates to be shared directly through official company channels.

About Instant Funding
Instant Funding is a London-based proprietary trading firm focused on delivering fast, transparent and accessible funded trading solutions through technology-led products and trader-first experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987781/Instant_Funding.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987780/Instant_Funding_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/instant-funding-acquires-funded-trading-plus-increasing-group-revenue-by-70-302782040.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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