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ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2026 18:02 Uhr
130 Leser
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The Institute for Common Power to Host National Teach-In on the Fight to Vote in America

Broadcasting live from Selma and Montgomery, Alabama, the Teach-In will examine the continued assault on the voting rights of African Americans and other communities of color.

SELMA, AL / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / On Sunday, June 7, 2026, the Institute for Common Power will host a four-hour virtual Teach-In exploring how the right to vote has always been contested in America and how everyday Americans have long served as the foot soldiers in the fight for democracy. Broadcasting live from Selma and Montgomery, Alabama, the Teach-In will examine the continued assault on the voting rights of African Americans and other communities of color.

The Supreme Court's recent Callais decision gutting the Voting Rights Act is deeply troubling. From Jefferson Davis and the Confederacy to racial segregation and terror lynching to George Wallace and Massive Resistance against civil rights to Donald Trump and MAGA, it's all part of the same through line. But in knowing our history, and with resolve and strategy today, we march forward.

The Teach-In will honor the generations of foot soldiers who have fought tirelessly for voting rights and democratic inclusion. We will not allow anyone to turn us around in the ongoing fight for what should be the most common power shared by all citizens in American democracy: the right to vote.

Featured speakers include:

  • Dr. Terry Anne Scott, Director, Institute for Common Power

  • David Domke, Associate Director, Development and Education, Common Power

  • Dr. Yohuru Williams, Distinguished University Chair and Professor of History and Founding Director of the Racial Justice at University of St. Thomas

  • Dr. Hasan Kwame Jeffries, Professor, The Ohio State University

  • Mr. Charles Mauldin, Foot Solider, 6th in line on Bloody Sunday on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, March 7 1967

...and many more distinguished speakers and guests to be announced.

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Time: 12pm - 4pm PT // 3pm - 7pm ET

Location: Zoom

Register Here.

About the Institute for Common Power
The Institute for Common Power catalyzes people to action through experiential learning opportunities such as lectures, learning tours, and national educational events. Committed to teaching truth and promoting democratic engagement, the Institute empowers individuals to transform education into civic action.

Contact:

Victoria Elias
Institute@Commonpower.org
https://instituteforcommonpower.org/

SOURCE: Institute for Common Power



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-institute-for-common-power-to-host-national-teach-in-on-the-1169889

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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