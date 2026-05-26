Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - This summer, Billboard Canada and Sweat and Tonic are joining forces during North By Northeast (NXNE) at The Well to bring music culture beyond the stage and into movement.

The experience will feature curated classes led by Sweat and Tonic with music programming curated by Billboard Canada. Designed for festival goers, fitness lovers, artists, creators, and community members alike - the series offers a completely new way to experience NXNE, which runs from June 10-14, 2026.

The programming will invite audiences to move beyond the dance floor and into unforgettable wellness driven moments that blend movement, music, energy, and community throughout the festival week.

Workouts will be open to the Sweat and Tonic community and official NXNE pass holders, with a selection of complimentary classes. Capacity will be limited.

Guests are encouraged to pre-register early to secure their spot. Click here to fill out the pre-registration form and lock in class access.

Full programming details, schedules, and surprise moments will be announced soon. NXNE runs June 10 to 14, 2026, transforming Toronto into a hub for music discovery, live experiences, and cultural connection. Through this partnership, Billboard Canada and Sweat and Tonic are expanding what a music festival experience can look and feel like for a new generation.

Built around a shared passion for community, wellness, and the emotional power of music, the collaboration will introduce a high energy fitness series during NXNE, blending immersive workouts with incredible music programming designed to move people both physically and emotionally.

At its core, this partnership is rooted in the belief that music is more than entertainment. It drives emotion, connection, confidence, energy, and community. Whether people are experiencing a live concert, dancing with friends, or pushing through the final moments of a workout, music has the power to unite people through shared feeling and momentum. Billboard Canada and Sweat and Tonic saw an opportunity to bring those worlds together in a meaningful way during one of Canada's most influential cultural festivals, right in the heart of The Well, one of Toronto's most exciting new cultural and lifestyle destinations.

As a modern hub for culture, hospitality, retail, wellness, and connection, The Well represents the evolution of how Torontonians gather, experience the city, and engage with the community. This partnership further positions The Well as a destination where music, wellness, entertainment, and culture intersect.

ABOUT Sweat and Tonic

Sweat and Tonic is Toronto's premier wellness and fitness destination, offering the highest selection of yoga, Pilates, HIIT, indoor cycling, HYROX, strength training, and Lagree group fitness classes in Canada. Known for its immersive world-class programming, elevated design, and community-driven atmosphere, Sweat and Tonic has become a leader in redefining modern wellness culture in Canada - blending premium fitness, recovery, and lifestyle experiences under one roof.

ABOUT The Well

The Well is one of Toronto's most transformative new lifestyle destinations, bringing together culture, wellness, retail, dining, entertainment, office space, and residential living in the heart of downtown Toronto. Designed as a modern gathering place for the city, The Well has quickly become a hub for community connection, discovery, and elevated experiences. Through innovative partnerships and cultural programming, The Well continues to redefine how people experience urban living, making it a natural home for moments where music, movement, wellness, and culture intersect.

ABOUT NXNE

For more than 30 years, NXNE has been the heartbeat of new music in Canada. Since its founding in 1995, the festival has served as a platform for discovery, a launchpad for emerging talent, and a global meeting ground for artists, fans, and industry leaders.

Generations of artists have performed at NXNE early in their careers, including The Beaches, Post Malone, Arkells, Lizzo, Daniel Caesar, Kaytranada, Billy Talent, Haviah Mighty, Sam Roberts, and The Lumineers, among many others.

Today, NXNE continues to shape what comes next in music and culture, connecting local and global talent while driving meaningful impact across the creative economy.

ABOUT BILLBOARD CANADA

Billboard Canada is the country's leading music media brand, connecting artists, fans, and industry through storytelling, live experiences, and cultural moments. As part of ArtsHouse Media Group (AMG), Billboard Canada amplifies Canadian talent on a global stage while shaping the future of music and culture.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298827

Source: ARTSHOUSE Media Group Inc.