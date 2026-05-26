Crowe UAE Partners with Cylerian to Launch Advanced Next-Generation SOC Services

DUBAI, UAE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe UAE, a leading member firm of Crowe Global, one of the world's top-10 accounting networks today announced a strategic partnership with Cylerian, a pioneer in unifying security and observability, to power its new state-of-the-art Security Operations Center (SOC). This collaboration enables Crowe UAE to provide mid-market and enterprise clients with unparalleled threat detection, incident response, and continuous monitoring capabilities.

As cyber threats in the Middle East grow in complexity, the need for proactive, data-driven defense has never been more critical. By leveraging Cylerian, Crowe UAE's SOC team can now ingest and analyze vast amounts of endpoint, network, cloud, identity, and application data in real-time, significantly reducing the "mean time to detect" (MTTD) and "mean time to respond" (MTTR) to sophisticated attacks.

"Our clients require a transition from static compliance to active resilience," said Dawn Thomas, Senior Partner at Crowe UAE. "Cylerian's AI-native technology, combined with our specialized Cyber Threat Management expertise, allows us to deliver a proactive and automated security solution through Crowe UAE's dedicated, on-shore SOC Command Centre, which protects Crowe's own cloud infrastructure and clients. This synergy ensures that our localized analysts have the deep visibility required to hunt and mitigate risks in real-time, positioning our UAE-based operations at the forefront of the region's cybersecurity landscape."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Deep Enterprise Visibility: Real-time monitoring across all distributed assets, ensuring no "blind spots" in the corporate environment.





Real-time monitoring across all distributed assets, ensuring no "blind spots" in the corporate environment. Accelerated Incident Response: Automated workflows and forensic-level data allow Crowe's experts to neutralize threats before they escalate.





Automated workflows and forensic-level data allow Crowe's experts to neutralize threats before they escalate. Regional Compliance: Tailored security frameworks that meet UAE-specific regulatory requirements, including NESA and DESC standards.





Tailored security frameworks that meet UAE-specific regulatory requirements, including NESA and DESC standards. Cost-Effective Scalability: Providing enterprise-grade security operations without the overhead of building an in-house SOC.

"We are thrilled to see Crowe UAE leverage our platform to protect the region's most vital businesses," said Vijay Akasapu, CEO at Cylerian. "The combination of Crowe's world-class advisory expertise and Cylerian's cutting-edge technology creates a formidable defense against the modern threat landscape."

The service is available immediately to Crowe UAE's existing and new clients across the Middle East.

About Crowe UAE

Crowe UAE is a leading accounting and advisory firm in the United Arab Emirates and a member of Crowe Global, one of the world's top-10 accounting networks. With a focus on audit, tax, and risk advisory, Crowe UAE helps organizations navigate complex business environments with confidence.

About Cylerian

Cylerian is a cybersecurity technology provider specializing in endpoint visibility and automated response. Its platform simplifies the complexity of security operations, allowing organizations to detect, investigate, and remediate threats with speed and precision.

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