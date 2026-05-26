Billerud AB: Annual General Meeting in Billerud Aktiebolag (publ)

Billerud Aktiebolag (publ) ("Billerud") has today, Tuesday 26 May 2026, held its Annual General Meeting at 7A Posthuset in Stockholm. The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with all proposals of the Board and the Nomination Committee.

The proposals adopted by the Annual General Meeting are available on Billerud's website at www.billerud.com/about-us/corporate-governance/general-meetings and minutes from the meeting will soon be published on the website.

The resolutions were, in brief, as follows:

Adoption of the Annual report, dividend and discharge of liability

The Annual General Meeting adopted the 2025 annual report and resolved to distribute a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 2.00 per share. The record date for the dividend was set to Thursday 28 May 2026, and the dividend is estimated to be paid out on Tuesday 2 June 2026. Further, the Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the Board members and the CEO from liability for the 2025 financial year.

Election of Board and auditor, as well as remuneration to the Board and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect Board members Regi Aalstad, Andreas Blaschke, Florian Heiserer, Magnus Nicolin, Gunilla Saltin, and Victoria Van Camp, and to elect Bernd Eikens as new Board member. The Annual General Meeting also resolved to elect Magnus Nicolin as Chairman of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the registered accounting firm KPMG as the company's auditor for the period until the close of the 2027 Annual General Meeting. Hök Olov Forsberg will continue as Auditor-in-charge.

The Annual General Meeting resolved on increased fees for the Board and to approve the remuneration for the committee work in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, and that the auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Remuneration and performance based long-term share program for 2026

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's remuneration report.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to implement a performance based long-term share program ("Share Program 2026"). The Share Program 2026 follows the same overall structure and maintains the same economic characteristics for the participants as the share program implemented in 2025.

In order to deliver vested shares to participants, the Annual General Meeting further resolved on a transfer of Billerud shares held in treasury to the participants, subject to the fulfilment of the terms and conditions of Share Program 2026. Such transfer will take place in 2029.

Authorization for the Board to resolve on repurchases and transfer of own shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved upon an authorization for the Board to resolve on repurchases and transfer of own shares. A maximum number of shares may be repurchased so that the company's holding does not at any time exceed ten (10) percent of all shares in Billerud. Acquisitions shall only be conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm and shall not be conducted at a price that exceeds the higher of the prices of the most recent independent trade and the highest current independent bid on Nasdaq Stockholm. Repurchase may not be conducted at a price below the lowest possible market price. Transfer of own shares may be conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm or elsewhere, including a right to resolve on deviations from the shareholders' preferential rights.



For further information, please contact:

Andreas Mattsson, EVP Legal and General Counsel, +46 (0)8 553 335 16