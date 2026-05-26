Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an urgent conversation with Jason Barnard, President and CEO of Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ: FMST). As the U.S. declares uranium a national security threat and tech giants rush to power AI data centers with nuclear energy, the Athabasca Basin is once again center stage. Foremost controls 10 high-grade uranium properties in the world's most prolific uranium region, backed by a strategic joint venture with Denison Mines - a $5 billion uranium developer. Discover how Foremost recently hit over 1% uranium at Hatchet Lake, why grade equals margin, and how their unique critical minerals portfolio (including lithium and byproduct gold) offers multiple shots on goal. Whether you're an energy investor, a tech strategist, or just watching the nuclear renaissance, this is the uranium deep dive you've been waiting for.