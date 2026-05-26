Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hebt diese Aktie bald ab? Größtes Wolfram-Portfolio der USA vor der Neubewertung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41H58 | ISIN: AU0000415879 | Ticker-Symbol: 3G40
Frankfurt
26.05.26 | 08:02
0,047 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN URANIUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN URANIUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.05.2026 15:45 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Uranium Ltd.: American Uranium Reports Strong Early Infill Drilling Results at its 9.45Mlb Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin Ahead of Q3 Resource Upgrade

CASPER, Wyo., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Uranium Ltd. (ASX: AMU; OTCQB: AMUIF) announced early infill drilling results at its 9.45Mlb Lo Herma Uranium ISR project located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, confirm strong continuity of uranium mineralization. The results are expected to support further conversion of Inferred resources to Indicated in the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate update. Multiple strong grade thickness intercepts, including 11 of 18 holes intersecting mineralization above cutoff, reinforce the strength of the project ahead of the planned Q3 2026 Scoping Study.

A planned 55 hole program is underway that includes drilling of up to 55 holes with infill drilling within Mine Unit 1 and expansion drilling into highly prospective areas within newly secured adjoining mineral rights south of Mine Unit 2. Specific details can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03093606-6A1326906&v=undefined.

"These early infill drilling results provide strong confirmation of mineralization continuity within Mine Unit 1 and demonstrate the effectiveness of our resource upgrade strategy," said Bruce Lane, CEO of American Uranium. "With a high proportion of holes returning mineralization above cut-off and several high-grade thickness intercepts, we have confidence that Inferred material will convert to Indicated ahead of our next Mineral Resource Update. With around 37 more holes still to be reported we are excited about the potential to deliver a larger, higher confidence ISR uranium resource at Lo Herma"

He added that with further infill drilling underway and a step-out program scheduled to commence, American Uranium "remains well positioned to deliver an updated resource and Scoping Study in Q3 2026, advancing Lo Herma toward ISR development in the context of a strengthening uranium market and growing U.S. policy focus on domestic nuclear fuel security."

Lane noted that the Lo Herma Project is covered by an approved drilling permit allowing up to 121 drill holes and approximately 37,500 meters of drilling. "To date, 66 holes have been completed and this current program comprises the remaining 55 in fill and expansion holes, targeting both resource growth and improved geological confidence within the planned study footprint."

The Lo Herma ISR uranium project is AMU's flagship asset, located in Wyoming, the most established ISR uranium jurisdiction in the U.S. On a contained-resource and development-readiness basis, the Project is increasingly comparable to ISR satellite projects in the area such as Ur-Energy's Shirley Basin and Uranium Energy Corp.'s Ludeman, which have been advanced within hub-and-spoke ISR frameworks. The company also holds additional highly prospective ISR assets in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin and brownfields conventional uranium/vanadium assets in Utah's Henry Mountains.

SOURCE American Uranium Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.