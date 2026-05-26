Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of CTR (Citrea) on May 26. CTR/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

Citrea is a rollup that enhances the capabilities of Bitcoin blockspace with zero knowledge technology. It uses Bitcoin both as a data availability and a settlement layer, via its BitVM-based trust-minimized two-way peg program - Clementine. Citrea is fully EVM compatible, enabling all EVM developers to easily build on Bitcoin.

CTR is the native token of Citrea, which has a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens. Users can stake CTR to have voting power over the Citrea Governance Treasury and the Citrea Network.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

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Source: HTX