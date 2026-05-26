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ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2026 19:38 Uhr
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Telestream LLC: Telestream Appoints Benjamin Desbois as Chief Executive Officer

Co-founder Dan Castles to transition to Executive Chair; internal promotion reinforces continuity and long-term growth

NEVADA CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Telestream, a global leader in media workflow technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Benjamin Desbois as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026. Desbois, currently Telestream's Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, will succeed Dan Castles, Telestream's co-founder and longtime CEO, who will transition to Executive Chair of the Board.

Benjamin Desbois appointed Chief Executive Officer of Telestream, effective July 1, 2026

The planned leadership transition reflects Telestream's commitment to continuity, customer trust, and long-term growth as the media industry continues to evolve across live production, cloud, IP, automation, and AI-enabled workflows. Desbois has worked closely with Castles and the executive leadership team to sharpen Telestream's strategic focus, deepen customer and partner engagement, and align the company's portfolio around the increasingly connected needs of modern media organizations.

"Telestream has always been built on trust - trust in our people, trust in our products, and trust in the customer relationships that have defined this company for nearly three decades," said Dan Castles, co-founder and CEO of Telestream. "Benjamin understands that foundation deeply. He knows our customers, our markets, and our technology, and he brings the leadership experience and industry credibility needed to guide Telestream into its next chapter. I am confident he is the right person to lead the company forward, and I look forward to supporting him and the team in my role as Executive Chair."

Desbois brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the media and entertainment technology sector. Prior to returning to Telestream as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, he held senior executive roles at Backlight, Avid Technology, and Dalet, where he led commercial, product, and strategic initiatives focused on media workflows, customer transformation, and business growth. In his current role at Telestream, Desbois has helped advance the company's go-to-market strategy and reinforce its position as a trusted partner to broadcasters, content owners, sports organizations, post-production teams, service providers, and enterprises worldwide.

"Telestream has an extraordinary legacy, and I am honored to take on this role at such an important moment for the company and the industry," said Benjamin Desbois, incoming CEO of Telestream. "Dan and the team have built a company with deep customer trust and exceptional technology. As AI and cloud reshape how media is made and delivered, my focus is to build on that foundation while accelerating our innovation in intelligent, AI-driven, and cloud-native workflows, ensuring our customers have the agility and confidence they need to thrive in a changing media landscape."

Castles will remain in his role as CEO through the July 1 transition. In his role as Executive Chair, he will support Desbois, the Board, and the executive leadership team on strategic direction, customer relationships, and long-term value creation. Telestream's executive leadership team will continue in their current roles, ensuring continuity for customers, partners, and employees.

About Telestream

Telestream has been at the forefront of digital media innovation for nearly three decades, serving as the trusted partner behind some of the world's most mission-critical media operations. Its industry-leading test and measurement and media workflow solutions streamline operations and scale efficiently across the entire media lifecycle-from capture and live production to automation, processing, quality control, content management, and distribution. Designed for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, Telestream ensures high-quality media delivery to any audience, on any platform. The company is privately held and headquartered in Nevada City, California. Learn more at www.telestream.com.

Press Contact

Kristin Canders
Grithaus Agency
(e) kristin@grithaus.agency
(p) +1 (207) 974-7744

####

SOURCE: Telestream LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/telestream-appoints-benjamin-desbois-as-chief-executive-officer-1170540

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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