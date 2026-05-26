Bluewater: Safe Catch Featured in Griddle Nation, the New Community Cooking Series Now Airing on National Television

Premium Seafood Brand Appears in Episode 8: 30-Minute Meals on the Fly, Airing May 26 on Gusto TV and RFD-TV

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Griddle Nation, a 30-episode celebration of griddle-loving home cooks across the nation airing weekly on Gusto TV and RFD-TV, features Safe Catch in Episode 8: 30-Minute Meals on the Fly, airing today on Gusto TV.

Griddle Nation is hosted by Chef Nate Lippy and "Not-a-Chef" CJ Frazier, two griddle cooking enthusiasts who bring energy, humor, and culinary creativity to every episode. Each week, the show explores a new food theme, from smashburgers and hibachi to campsite cuisine and elevated eats, featuring three original recipes, a community viewer battle poll, and viewer submissions curated and produced for broadcast.

Safe Catch is the leading premium seafood brand, known for its proprietary mercury testing technology and commitment to raising the standard for seafood. The brand is the official seafood partner of the American Pregnancy Association and has earned recognition from Parents Magazine and Muscle & Fitness for clean eating. Its products span canned, pouched, tinned, and frozen formats, built around a commitment to transparency, quality sourcing, and sustainability.

Safe Catch's commitment to purity and real ingredients fits naturally into Griddle Nation's approach to cooking. Episode 8 brings a clean, high-quality protein option to the griddle, showcasing how seafood works in fast, flavorful weeknight cooking. The partnership also comes as Safe Catch expands beyond pantry staples and into the frozen category with the launch of its new Wild Tuna Burgers. Designed specifically for the grill and griddle, the burgers deliver 33g of protein per serving with wild-caught tuna, simple ingredients, and no seed oils, offering a new alternative to traditional frozen burger options.

"Griddle Nation gave us the opportunity to introduce Safe Catch in a completely new way. As we expand into frozen and launch our new Wild Tuna Burgers, we wanted to partner with a series that naturally highlights how versatile, flavorful, and grill-ready seafood can be," said Sean Wittenberg, Founder & CEO of Safe Catch. "This was an intentional fit for us because it helps bring our products into real cooking moments and shows consumers a different kind of protein option for the backyard cookout and beyond."

New episodes premiere Tuesdays on Gusto TV at 5:30pm and 11pm ET, and Wednesdays on RFD-TV at 9pm ET, with additional airings on Thursdays. The series airs on Gusto TV and RFD-TV, with plans to expand distribution to reach broader audiences domestically and internationally. Recipes, episode guides, and community content are available at griddlenation.com.

About Safe Catch

Safe Catch was founded with a simple but ambitious goal: to raise the standard for seafood. Through its proprietary mercury testing technology, Safe Catch tests every catch to meet strict mercury limits, giving consumers greater confidence in the seafood they serve. Today, Safe Catch offers a growing range of responsibly sourced seafood across canned, pouched, tinned, and frozen formats, all made with a focus on transparency, clean ingredients, and quality sourcing. In 2026, the brand expanded further into frozen offerings with the launch of Wild Tuna Burgers and Fish Nuggets, bringing its standards for purity, sourcing, and ingredient transparency into entirely new categories. The brand is the official seafood partner of the American Pregnancy Association and is trusted by parents, expecting families, and health-conscious consumers. Safe Catch products are Whole30 Approved, Paleo and Keto Certified, and have been recognized by Parents Magazine and Muscle & Fitness for clean eating. The brand also prioritizes sustainability through MSC Certified fisheries and Plastic Neutral certification supporting ocean bound plastic recovery efforts. Learn more at safecatch.com.

About Griddle Nation

Griddle Nation is a 30-episode celebration of griddle-loving home cooks across America, produced by Bluewater. Hosted by Chef Nate Lippy and "Not-a-Chef" CJ Frazier, the show features weekly themed episodes, original recipes, and a vibrant community of griddle enthusiasts. The series airs weekly on Gusto TV and RFD-TV. Find episodes, recipes, and more at griddlenation.com. Follow the show at @griddlenationshow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Bluewater

Bluewater is a fully converged production and branded entertainment studio headquartered in Clearwater, FL. With 25 years of proven performance, Bluewater develops, produces, and distributes original content that connects brands with audiences across television, digital, and social platforms. Known for its award-winning work and disruptive thinking, Bluewater unites creative, production, and media disciplines to deliver breakthrough results for brands across consumer categories. Learn more at bluewater.tv.

Media Contact:

Madeleine Sky

Director, Marketing & Operations

(813) 944-2926

SOURCE: Bluewater

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/safe-catch-featured-in-griddle-nation-the-new-community-cooking-1170683