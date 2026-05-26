Mesothelioma Hope Marks National Cancer Research Month With Latest Advances in Mesothelioma Treatment and Diagnostics

New data from the CheckMate 743 trial, FDA-approved immunotherapy combinations, and emerging therapies are offering renewed hope to mesothelioma patients and families.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Mesothelioma Hope , a leading online resource providing education, patient advocacy, and support for those diagnosed with mesothelioma, is recognizing National Cancer Research Month this May by highlighting significant advances in mesothelioma research that are improving survival rates and quality of life for patients across the United States.

Approximately 3,000 people in the U.S. receive a mesothelioma diagnosis each year. Because this rare asbestos-caused cancer is often not detected until its later stages, advances in early detection, treatment, and clinical trial access are critically important.

This year's National Cancer Research Month theme, "United by Cancer Research," reflects a growing coalition of patients, caregivers, researchers, and advocates working together to accelerate progress. Mesothelioma Hope is proud to be part of that effort, tracking the latest developments and connecting patients with the resources they need.

Key Mesothelioma Research Milestones in 2026

Immunotherapy Extends Survival - Long-term follow-up data from the CheckMate 743 study showed that 14% of patients receiving nivolumab plus ipilimumab (Opdivo + Yervoy) were alive at 5 years, compared to 6% on chemotherapy alone. For patients with non-epithelioid mesothelioma, 5-year survival improved from approximately 1% to 12%, which is a landmark result.

FDA-Approved Combination Therapy - The KEYNOTE-483 trial demonstrated that pembrolizumab (Keytruda) combined with chemotherapy shrank or controlled tumors in 62% of patients, following the FDA's approval of this regimen in 2024.

Emerging Treatments - CAR T-cell therapy, gene therapy, photodynamic therapy, and proton beam therapy are all showing promise in early-stage trials. As of May 2026, more than 50 mesothelioma clinical trials are actively recruiting patients.

Advanced Diagnostics - Cryobiopsy, liquid biopsy, and AI-assisted imaging analysis are helping doctors detect mesothelioma earlier and match patients to more targeted treatments.

"Things have improved somewhat, but not as much as I would like. That's why we continue to do research - to try and make the treatment better. The rate of research is accelerating substantially."

- Dr. Edward Levine, mesothelioma specialist, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

How Mesothelioma Hope Supports Patients During National Cancer Research Month

In recognition of National Cancer Research Month, Mesothelioma Hope is encouraging patients and families to explore available clinical trials and connect with specialists to learn more about their treatment options.

Mesothelioma Hope's Patient Advocates are available 24/7 to help:

Connect patients with mesothelioma specialists and leading cancer centers

Find clinical trials that match a patient's diagnosis and treatment history

Provide free educational guides covering treatments, prognosis, and legal options

Facilitate access to support groups and financial assistance resources

A free 2026 Mesothelioma Guide is available at www.mesotheliomahope.com/mesothelioma-guide .

About Mesothelioma Hope

Mesothelioma Hope is a comprehensive patient support resource dedicated to helping individuals diagnosed with mesothelioma and their families access the information, specialists, and support they need. Through its team of Patient Advocates, the organization provides free guidance on treatment options, clinical trials, financial assistance, and legal resources. Mesothelioma Hope can be reached 24/7 by calling (866) 608-8933 or by visiting www.mesotheliomahope.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Chris Carberg

(855) 346-6101

chris@mesotheliomahope.com

1330 Boylston St, Suite #400, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Mesothelioma Hope

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