Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hebt diese Aktie bald ab? Größtes Wolfram-Portfolio der USA vor der Neubewertung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2026 21:02 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mesothelioma Hope Marks National Cancer Research Month With Latest Advances in Mesothelioma Treatment and Diagnostics

New data from the CheckMate 743 trial, FDA-approved immunotherapy combinations, and emerging therapies are offering renewed hope to mesothelioma patients and families.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Mesothelioma Hope, a leading online resource providing education, patient advocacy, and support for those diagnosed with mesothelioma, is recognizing National Cancer Research Month this May by highlighting significant advances in mesothelioma research that are improving survival rates and quality of life for patients across the United States.

Approximately 3,000 people in the U.S. receive a mesothelioma diagnosis each year. Because this rare asbestos-caused cancer is often not detected until its later stages, advances in early detection, treatment, and clinical trial access are critically important.

This year's National Cancer Research Month theme, "United by Cancer Research," reflects a growing coalition of patients, caregivers, researchers, and advocates working together to accelerate progress. Mesothelioma Hope is proud to be part of that effort, tracking the latest developments and connecting patients with the resources they need.

Key Mesothelioma Research Milestones in 2026

Immunotherapy Extends Survival - Long-term follow-up data from the CheckMate 743 study showed that 14% of patients receiving nivolumab plus ipilimumab (Opdivo + Yervoy) were alive at 5 years, compared to 6% on chemotherapy alone. For patients with non-epithelioid mesothelioma, 5-year survival improved from approximately 1% to 12%, which is a landmark result.

FDA-Approved Combination Therapy - The KEYNOTE-483 trial demonstrated that pembrolizumab (Keytruda) combined with chemotherapy shrank or controlled tumors in 62% of patients, following the FDA's approval of this regimen in 2024.

Emerging Treatments - CAR T-cell therapy, gene therapy, photodynamic therapy, and proton beam therapy are all showing promise in early-stage trials. As of May 2026, more than 50 mesothelioma clinical trials are actively recruiting patients.

Advanced Diagnostics - Cryobiopsy, liquid biopsy, and AI-assisted imaging analysis are helping doctors detect mesothelioma earlier and match patients to more targeted treatments.

"Things have improved somewhat, but not as much as I would like. That's why we continue to do research - to try and make the treatment better. The rate of research is accelerating substantially."

- Dr. Edward Levine, mesothelioma specialist, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

How Mesothelioma Hope Supports Patients During National Cancer Research Month

In recognition of National Cancer Research Month, Mesothelioma Hope is encouraging patients and families to explore available clinical trials and connect with specialists to learn more about their treatment options.

Mesothelioma Hope's Patient Advocates are available 24/7 to help:

  • Connect patients with mesothelioma specialists and leading cancer centers

  • Find clinical trials that match a patient's diagnosis and treatment history

  • Provide free educational guides covering treatments, prognosis, and legal options

  • Facilitate access to support groups and financial assistance resources

A free 2026 Mesothelioma Guide is available at www.mesotheliomahope.com/mesothelioma-guide.

About Mesothelioma Hope

Mesothelioma Hope is a comprehensive patient support resource dedicated to helping individuals diagnosed with mesothelioma and their families access the information, specialists, and support they need. Through its team of Patient Advocates, the organization provides free guidance on treatment options, clinical trials, financial assistance, and legal resources. Mesothelioma Hope can be reached 24/7 by calling (866) 608-8933 or by visiting www.mesotheliomahope.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Chris Carberg
(855) 346-6101
chris@mesotheliomahope.com
1330 Boylston St, Suite #400, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Mesothelioma Hope



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/mesothelioma-hope-marks-national-cancer-research-month-with-latest-advances-in-1170693

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.