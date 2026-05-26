Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, John Crawford, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in New York, NY. The discussion will begin at 3:30 pm ET. Management will also participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Paysafe Investor Relations website at ir.paysafe.com under the "Events" section and archived for a limited time.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform powering the experience economy, with a strong focus on the iGaming, video gaming, e-commerce, online trading, retail, travel and hospitality sectors. With 30 years of expertise in payment technology, Paysafe helps businesses and consumers lift every experience through seamless, secure payment solutions, including card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, eCash solutions like PaysafeCard, and a suite of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and annualized transactional volume of $167 billion in 2025, Paysafe connects people and businesses worldwide through innovative digital payment experiences. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526469504/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Kirsten Nielsen

+1 (646) 901-3140

kirsten.nielsen@paysafe.com