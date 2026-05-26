Cascale: Komar Supplier Conference Activates on MCAP, Higg FEM

Cascale shared MCAP and Higg FEM learnings at The Komar Supplier Sustainability Forum.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / The Komar Supplier Sustainability Forum recently convened 70 participants from across the consumer goods industry in China. Cascale's speakers included Nicole Lee-Kauer, manager, Manufacturer Climate Action Program (MCAP); and Peony Tam, manager, Global Membership Development APAC.

Key Takeaways

Komar's global reach of 250 Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers puts emphasis on aligned decarbonization efforts.

MCAP offers a gateway to getting started on science-aligned targets.

"How to Higg Guide" shows the business use case of completing accurate, verified audits.

With a global reach of 250 Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, Komar has made public decarbonization commitments, including to reduce Scope 3 emissions by 27.5 percent by 2030. In a dedicated decarbonization session, Cascale's Lee-Kauer shared the importance of MCAP to help Komar's Chinese suppliers get started in their decarbonization journey.

Lee-Kauer and Tam were joined by Tiffany Leung, customer success associate - Hong Kong at Worldly, and together they encouraged suppliers to transform data from the Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM), delivered through Worldly's global technology platform, into business value, while empowering them to take greater ownership for their sustainability performance. The session highlighted useful resources like the Higg Index Learning Center, an open resource that shares practical guidance and operational examples for utilizing the tool. Rather than a tick-box exercise or response to brand-driven demand, suppliers were encouraged to understand that accurate data can support their own operational improvement and long-term business value.

The session also highlighted ongoing confusion. In a quick poll, the majority of attendees were unclear about the shared relationship between Worldly and Cascale. The speakers clarified their complementary roles within the ecosystem: The Higg Index frameworks, modules, and methodologies are stewarded and governed by Cascale and implemented globally through the Worldly sustainability and supply chain intelligence platform.

In the presentation, Lee-Kauer and Tam emphasized that Cascale offers both a like-minded and committed sustainability community and mutual support network for manufacturers. They highlighted the scale and relevance of Cascale as a community, showcasing a breadth of brand and manufacturer members.

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SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/komar-supplier-conference-activates-on-mcap-higg-fem-1170730