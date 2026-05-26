Local Healthcare Executive Randee Lacon Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Cedar Oaks Wellness Center

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Cedar Oaks Wellness Center, a CARF-accredited provider of comprehensive drug, alcohol, and mental health treatment services in Southwest Ohio, today announced the appointment of Randee Lacon, LISW-S, LICDC as its new Chief Operating Officer.

The appointment comes as Cedar Oaks Wellness Center continues to grow its clinical programs and deepen its commitment to accessible, evidence-based behavioral health care in the Greater Cincinnati region - a community where demand for quality addiction and mental health treatment continues to rise.

Randee Lacon brings years of leadership experience in behavioral health and addiction treatment operations. With a proven track record of optimizing clinical outcomes, enhancing patient experience, and driving operational excellence, she will play a pivotal role in advancing Cedar Oaks's mission to deliver compassionate, evidence-based care to individuals and families affected by substance use disorders and mental health challenges.

Prior to joining Cedar Oaks Wellness Center, Randee served as Director of Operations at Skylight Recovery Center, a Flyland Recovery Network facility in Dayton, Ohio. In that role, she successfully led the launch and full staffing of a new inpatient facility - building operational systems and protocols from the ground up while fostering a culture of clinical excellence. She ensured optimal facility performance and regulatory compliance, all while maintaining an unwavering commitment to client-centered care - prioritizing the safety, comfort, dignity, and individualized treatment needs of every person served.

"Randee brings exactly the kind of leadership Cedar Oaks needs at this stage of our growth. Her ability to build high-performing teams, launch complex clinical programs, and keep the patient experience at the center of every operational decision is a rare combination. We're incredibly fortunate to have her." - Richard Fitzgerald, CEO, Cedar Oaks Wellness Center

In her role as COO, Randee will oversee all day-to-day operations of Cedar Oaks Wellness Center. Her responsibilities will encompass clinical services, residential and outpatient program management, facilities operations, regulatory compliance, quality assurance, staff recruitment and development, and patient safety initiatives. She will focus on optimizing operational efficiency, enhancing the quality of evidence-based care for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions, and ensuring a compassionate, client-centered environment across the full continuum of treatment services.

"I've dedicated my career to building treatment environments where people feel safe, seen, and supported from the moment they walk through the door. Cedar Oaks has built something truly special here - a team that shares that same commitment to care and community. I'm honored to step into this role and look forward to working alongside this team to serve more individuals and families across Southwest Ohio." - Randee Lacon, LISW-S, LICDC, Chief Operating Officer, Cedar Oaks Wellness Center

Randee holds a Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Cincinnati and maintains active licensure as a Licensed Independent Social Worker with Supervision Designation (LISW-S) and Licensed Independent Chemical Dependency Counselor (LICDC).

About Cedar Oaks Wellness Center

Cedar Oaks Wellness Center is a behavioral health treatment center in Oregonia, OH offering comprehensive, holistic care for substance use disorders and mental health conditions. The center provides a full continuum including medical detox, inpatient treatment, partial hospitalization (PHP), and medication-assisted treatment (MAT).

To learn more about Cedar Oaks Wellness Center visit https://cedaroakswellness.com/ or call (513) 643-8067.

Media Contact

John Lyons, Chief Marketing Officer, jlyons@cedaroakswellness.com

SOURCE: Cedar Oaks Wellness Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/local-healthcare-executive-randee-lacon-appointed-chief-operating-off-1170695