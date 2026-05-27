The New Viking Mira Joins Award-Winning Fleet of Sister Ships

Viking (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today announced it has taken delivery of the Viking Mira, the company's newest ocean ship. The delivery ceremony took place this morning when the ship was presented at Fincantieri's shipyard in Ancona, Italy. Like all Viking ocean ships, the Viking Mira is classified as a small ship, with 499 staterooms accommodating 998 guests. The Viking Mira joins the company's growing fleet of award-winning ocean ships and will spend her inaugural season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

"We are delighted to welcome the Viking Mira to our elegant fleet of small sister ships," said Leah Talactac, President and CEO of Viking. "Our guests are curious travelers, and the arrival of a new ship allows us to offer them even more opportunities to explore the world in Viking comfort. We look forward to welcoming guests on board the Viking Mira during her inaugural season and for many years ahead."

The delivery of the Viking Mira represents another milestone as Viking expands its ocean fleet. The company is also advancing next-generation propulsion technologies with its next ocean ship-the Viking Libra-the world's first hydrogen-powered cruise ship capable of operating with zero emissions. Currently under construction at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard, the Viking Libra is scheduled for delivery in November 2026 and will feature a propulsion system based partially on liquefied hydrogen and fuel cells. Viking's subsequent ocean ship, theViking Astrea-scheduled for delivery in 2027-will also be hydrogen-powered. The Viking Mira has been designed with the future in mind, ensuring she can be retrofitted to incorporate these new technologies as they become available.

Viking remains focused on its well-defined, long-term growth plans and committed to its strategy, continuing to be a global leader in experiential travel. Based on Viking's committed orderbook, the company expects to take delivery of 24 additional river ships by 2028, nine additional ocean ships by 2031 and two additional expedition ships by 2031. With these orders, Viking will have 114 river ships in 2028 and 26 ocean and expedition ships in 2031.

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About Viking

Viking (NYSE: VIK) is a global leader in experiential travel with a fleet of more than 100 ships, exploring 21 rivers, five oceans and all seven continents. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Executive Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences For The Thinking Person. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers and #1 for Oceans five years in a row by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a "World's Best" by Travel Leisure-no other travel company has simultaneously received such honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com.

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Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including among others, statements relating to our business prospects and strategy, our expected fleet additions and other similar matters. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements in this press release by using words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans" and "believes," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could." These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this press release or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by us, or on our behalf. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements included in this press release as a result of various factors, which are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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