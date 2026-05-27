Portugal Foods: Portuguese flavours conquer Seoul

From 2 to 10 June 2026, the Portugal Restaurant Week - Travel Portugal initiative takes place in Seoul's most prestigious restaurants. PortugalFoods will also take part in Seoul Food & Hotel 2026 from 9 to 12 June.

PORTO, Portugal, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seoul is about to discover the very best of Portuguese gastronomy. In June 2026, PortugalFoods - the association representing more than 200 Portuguese food and beverage companies - lands in the South Korean capital to promote the best of Portuguese Food & Beverage.

The highlight of the Portuguese presence in Seoul is the Portugal Restaurant Week - Travel Portugal (2 to 10 June). During nine days, seven of the most prestigious restaurants and venues in Gangnam-gu - the beating heart of Seoul's food culture - will place Portuguese products at the center of their menus. The participating venues span the full spectrum of Seoul's gastronomic scene, starting with Josun Palace, A Luxury Collection Hotel at Seoul Gangnam - where Portuguese Michelin star chef Rui Paula and chef Catarina Correia will prepare a menu of excellence - followed by Chungdam Nine, FAAL Artclub, Bistro Anthro, Namsan Winery, Vinolic and Rondo.

During the Portugal Restaurant Week, local restaurants will incorporate Portuguese food & beverage into their menus, turning each dish into an opportunity to experience and discover the quality of Portuguese gastronomy. This collaborative initiative reflects a shared commitment to showcasing Portuguese culinary culture at the highest level.

Portugal will also be showcased from 9 to 12 June at Seoul Food & Hotel 2026, the leading international trade show for the agri-food and HORECA sectors in South Korea.

"The simultaneous staging of these two initiatives creates an integrated approach to the South Korean market and allows Portugal to strengthen its presence in one of Asia's most demanding markets, building solid foundations for sustained export growth and the development of long-term commercial partnerships in South Korea", says Deolinda Silva, Executive Director of PortugalFoods.

South Korea ranks among the top priority markets for Portuguese agri-food exports. In 2025, Portugal exported to South Korea more than 23 million euros in agri-food products, with particular emphasis on pastries, wine, olive oil, oils and vinegar.

This initiative is co-financed by Compete 2030, Portugal 2030 and the European Union and falls under the Portugal Excecional 2030 project - a broader strategy for the international promotion of the Portuguese agri-food sector, focused on generating real business opportunities and strengthening exports.

About PortugalFoods:

PortugalFoods is the managing body of the Portuguese agri-food sector cluster and currently comprises more than 200 members: companies, entities from the national scientific system within the agri-food chain, and other related activities. As a key intermediary and driving force within the sector, PortugalFoods positions itself as a platform that fosters win-win among its members, with the ultimate goal of producing and sharing knowledge to support innovation and internationalization, thereby increasing the competitiveness of the national agri-food sector.

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