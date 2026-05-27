Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE: GCP) (the "Company" or "Golcap") is pleased to announce that further to is news release of May 6, 2026, it has:

issued 5,000,000 common shares to complete the acquisition of the Vallan Vanadium-Titanium Project in the Manicouagan region of Quebec (originally announced in the Company's news release dated August 13, 2025); and

issued 200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20/share to settle a trade payable debt of $40,000.

All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period which will expire on the 27th day of September, 2026.

On behalf of the Board

Christopher Reynolds

Interim CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298993

Source: Golcap Resources Corp.