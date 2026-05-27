Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE: GCP) (the "Company" or "Golcap") is pleased to announce that further to is news release of May 6, 2026, it has:
- issued 5,000,000 common shares to complete the acquisition of the Vallan Vanadium-Titanium Project in the Manicouagan region of Quebec (originally announced in the Company's news release dated August 13, 2025); and
- issued 200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20/share to settle a trade payable debt of $40,000.
All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period which will expire on the 27th day of September, 2026.
On behalf of the Board
Christopher Reynolds
Interim CEO
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Christopher Reynolds
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Golcap Resources Corp.
Telephone: 778-819-3793
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298993
Source: Golcap Resources Corp.