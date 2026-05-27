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WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Tradegate
26.05.26 | 11:49
9,495 Euro
+0,26 % +0,025
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3909,55026.05.
9,3559,58526.05.
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 03:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release MR-G Inspired by the Polar Brinicle Phenomenon

Special 30th Anniversary MR-G FROGMAN Diver's Watch with ISO 200m Water Resistance

TOKYO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced the release of a new MR-G timepiece, adding to the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-BF1000EB draws inspiration from the brinicle, an extraordinary natural phenomenon in which columns of ice form beneath the surface of polar seas.

The MR-G FROGMAN line of full-fledged shock-resistant diver's watches brings together advanced technology and premium Japanese craftsmanship to deliver the highest level of performance that divers demand.

The new MRG-BF1000EB takes the brinicle, or brine icicle, as its design theme. These rare downward-growing columns of ice form naturally beneath the ocean surface in the freezing-cold seawater of polar regions.

The bezel, made with COBARION, an alloy approximately four times as hard as pure titanium, is meticulously finished in hand-cut facets under the supervision of master cutting and polishing artisan Kazuhito Komatsu. The intriguing spiral of the intricate facet-cut surfaces is highlighted with scratch-resistant blue arc ion plating (AIP), evoking the mysterious, swirling form of a brinicle.

The two front screws, which accentuate the distinctive asymmetry of the FROGMAN design, are each set with a lab-grown blue sapphire, in a 57-facet round brilliant cut that sparkles with luxury.

The iconic FROGMAN diving frog character is engraved on the case back, along with "MR-G 30TH" to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the MR-G line and a unique serial number certifying that the timepiece is one of a limited edition of only 800 pieces worldwide.

The timepiece comes with two interchangeable band options to complement all occasions: a Dura-Soft Band that resists discoloration, dirt, and aging, and a titanium bracelet with a solid, metallic gleam. The watch, interchangeable bracelet, and band mounting tool are presented in a specially designed box developed in collaboration with the Japanese high-end luggage brand Proteca, completing an exceptional package befitting a commemorative model this exclusive.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982900/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982899/image2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-mr-g-inspired-by-the-polar-brinicle-phenomenon-302775836.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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