Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - As Freedom 250 leads the celebration of 250 years of American Independence, President Trump has invited Americans to pray for our country. To give Americans a platform to join together in prayer, Freedom 250 has partnered with PRAY.COM to create AmericaPrays.com - the central digital hub to unite millions of Americans in prayer as the nation celebrates its 250th birthday.

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Key Takeaways:

Freedom 250 partners with PRAY.COM to launch AmericaPrays.com as the central digital hub uniting millions in prayer during the nation's 250th anniversary.

The America Prays initiative brings together more than 140 faith organizations with a combined reach exceeding 1.2 billion, with PRAY.COM serving as its official technology platform.

AmericaPrays.com features a prayer wall, historic prayer content from the National Archives, and resources to help people form local prayer groups, share answered prayers, and participate in the movement.

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PRAY.COM is the official technology provider for the America Prays 250 initiative, providing the digital platform at AmericaPrays.com that unites millions of Americans in prayer for the nation's 250th anniversary. Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, PRAY.COM serves as a trusted technology partner for thousands of churches and ministries while reaching millions of individuals through daily devotionals, pastoral content, and biblically-grounded resources. The company is led by founders Steve Gatena, Michael Lynn, Ryan Beck, and Matthew Potter.

Source: PRAY.COM

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298876

Source: Reportable, Inc.