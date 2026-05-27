Galan Lithium Limited: Request for Voluntary Suspension

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) requests that its securities be placed in voluntary suspension effective immediately.

PERTH CITY CENTRE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) requests that its securities be placed in voluntary suspension effective immediately.

The suspension is requested pending the release of an operational update on the commissioning of Phase 1 production at Hombre Muerto West.

The Company requests that the suspension remains in place until the earlier of the Company making the release referred to above, or commencement of trading on Thursday 28 May 2026.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted.

For and on behalf of the Galan Board.

For further information contact:

COMPANY MEDIA Juan Pablo ("JP") Vargas de la Vega Matt Worner Managing Director Vector Advisors jp@galanlithium.com.au mworner@vectoradvisors.au + 61 8 9214 2150 +61 429 522 924

About Galan

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) is an ASX-listed lithium exploration and development business. Galan's flagship assets comprise two world-class lithium brine projects, HMW and Candelas, located on the Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina, within South America's 'lithium triangle'.

SOURCE: Galan Lithium Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/request-for-voluntary-suspension-1170902