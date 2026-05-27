Axteria Group Berhad: Axteria Concludes 27th AGM with Shareholder Support for Refreshed Board Members

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Axteria Group Berhad ("Axteria" or the "Company"), a Main Market-listed real estate development and property management company, today concluded its Twenty-Seventh Annual General Meeting ("27th AGM"), where shareholders received the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 and voted on the resolutions tabled at the meeting.

Mr. Ku Chong Hong, Executive Director of Axteria Group Berhad

At the 27th AGM, shareholders approved the payment of Directors' fees for the financial year ending 31 December 2026 and up to the next AGM, as well as Directors' benefits for the period from 1 July 2026 up to the next AGM. Shareholders also approved the re-election of Mr. Yak Boon Tiong, Mr. Ku Chong Hong, Mr. Oh Bang Han, Dato' Sri Zaini Bin Jass, Mr. Wong Liang Huat and Dr. Dang Nguk Ling as Directors of the Company. Their re-election supports the continuity of Axteria's refreshed Board composition as the Company continues to strengthen its governance structure and business direction. The Company also noted the retirement of Mr. Yau Yin Wee as Director of the Company pursuant to Clause 105(1) of the Company's Constitution, following his decision to withdraw his candidacy for re-election on 22 May 2026.

In relation to Ordinary Resolution 9, which concerned the proposed re-appointment of Crowe Malaysia PLT as Auditors of the Company, the resolution was withdrawn following the auditors' decision to not seek re-election at today's AGM. The Board wishes to reassure shareholders that Axteria has nominated Morison LC PLT as the new Auditors of the Company. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company in due course once the appointment is finalised by the Company.

Mr. Ku Chong Hong, Executive Director of Axteria Group Berhad, said, "We appreciate the continued support and confidence shown by our shareholders at today's AGM. With the refreshed Board in place, Axteria is focused on strengthening governance, improving execution discipline and positioning the Company for its next phase of growth. The change in auditors is being managed in an orderly manner, and the Board is already evaluating several suitable candidates to ensure continuity, independence and compliance in the Company's audit process."

Shareholders also approved the authority for the Directors to issue and allot new ordinary shares of the Company of up to 10% of the total number of issued shares, together with the waiver of pre-emptive rights over such shares. The mandate provides Axteria with the flexibility to undertake potential fundraising activities to support future business needs, including land acquisition, ongoing and future construction and property development activities, strategic acquisitions, investment projects, working capital requirements and repayment of bank borrowings.

Moving forward, Axteria remains focused on enhancing its property development and management platform while exploring opportunities that can support sustainable portfolio growth and long-term shareholder value. The Company will continue to adopt a disciplined approach in evaluating landbank opportunities, development projects and strategic collaborations, while maintaining emphasis on governance, compliance and prudent capital management.

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ABOUT AXTERIA GROUP BERHAD

Axteria Group Berhad ("Axteria" or the "Company") is a Main Market-listed property development and management company with a focus on creating sustainable residential and mixed-use developments. Since diversifying into real estate in 2015, the Company has built its capabilities across the property development value chain, including land identification and acquisition, feasibility assessment, project planning, development management, marketing and implementation. Guided by its vision to create and manage places where communities can live, work, shop and play, Axteria continues to strengthen its development platform through disciplined project execution, strategic landbank evaluation and prudent capital management, with the aim of delivering long-term value to shareholders and stakeholders.

For more information, please visit https://agb.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Axteria Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Axteria Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/axteria-concludes-27th-agm-with-shareholder-support-for-refreshed-board-members-1170913