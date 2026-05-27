HONG KONG, May 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Digital China Holdings Limited (861.HK) has successively garnered significant recognitions from the capital market. This marks the increasing clarity of the company's "Data x AI" strategic roadmap and demonstrates the capital market's strong confidence and high expectations for its future development.



At the "8th GOLDEN KUNPENG CHINA FINANCIAL VALUE RANKING" awards ceremony, hosted by the Hong Kong Commercial Daily in Hong Kong on May 26, the company won two major accolades: "Best CFO of a Listed Company - Zhang Yunfei" and "Listed Company with the Greatest Value Growth Potential." Upholding the principles of "openness, fairness, and justice," the "Golden Kunpeng" China Financial Value Rankings are dedicated to building an authoritative, professional, credible, and influential evaluation platform and brand content for listed companies in the Chinese capital market. Furthermore, a number of mainstream domestic and international brokerages'including Guotai Haitong Securities, CSC Financial, ICBC International, Global Wealth, Zhongtai Securities, Great Wall Securities, and China Post Securities'have released their 2025 earnings review reports of the company, initiating "Buy" and "Overweight" ratings. The market unanimously favors the company's earnings inflection point and the strategic value of its AI initiatives.



On March 30, Digital China Holdings announced its full-year results for 2025, delivering an impressive performance by turning losses into profits. The company's annual operating revenue reached RMB 21.02 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 26%. Non-IFRS adjusted net profit swung from a loss to a profit of RMB 215 million, while net profit attributable to the parent company turned from a loss to a profit of RMB 31.42 million. Net cash flow from operating activities stood at RMB 490 million, with cash on hand amounting to RMB 3.49 billion. The value of newly signed contracts reached RMB 16.19 billion, indicating abundant orders on hand. This high-quality growth is a direct manifestation of the company's "Data x AI" strategy transitioning from a concept to tangible business implementation.



Building upon the technological foundation that won the First Prize of the State Technological Invention Award, the company achieved a leapfrog upgrade of its YanYun technology system. It released the YanYun 2.0 Infinity Data Intelligent Decision Enabling Platform and pioneered the "AI First FDE" business model. This enables the deep integration of AI technology with customer business processes, boosting overall operational efficiency by 30 to 50 times and accelerating the project delivery cycle by 5 to 7 times.



On May 20, the company officially launched a new-generation AI digital asset management system'the Shenzhou Zhiliao Smart Management Platform. Centered on a "Cloud-Native Architecture + AI Agents," the platform directly addresses the pain points of traditional asset management and establishes a closed-loop system for full-lifecycle asset management. Equipped with an asset management AI agent and a maintenance expert AI agent, the system enables 7x24 fault diagnosis, automatic generation of maintenance plans, and intelligent spare parts matching. Implementation data reveals a 40% reduction in maintenance time, a 20% drop in secondary on-site visits, and a 50% decrease in spare parts mismatch rates. The platform has been efficiently deployed across various industry scenarios, including Tsinghua University, Qin Cloud Infrastructure, and Tai'an City Construction Investment. Concurrently, the company established the Omni-Domain AI Ecosystem Alliance to continuously expand the boundaries of AI applications.



In terms of the company's highly advantageous supply chain scenarios, relying on its data intelligence technology base, the self-developed "Little King" intelligent agent cluster has reconstructed the OWTB execution system and the supply chain control tower. The company rolled out applications such as intelligent Q&A, decision-making assistants, and AI-native workstations. These achievements were successfully selected as excellent practice cases for AI industry empowerment at the Economic Observer Tech Innovation Summit, setting an "AI + Supply Chain" benchmark for the industry.



From technological breakthroughs and product innovations to a successful earnings turnaround and award recognitions, these milestones signify that Digital China Holdings' "Data x AI" strategy has fully blossomed. Looking ahead, the company will accelerate the deep integration of AI technology across multiple scenarios, accumulate platform experience data, and inject robust momentum into the digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises, as well as the high-quality development of the industry.







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