Affordable SEO Expert Anatoly Zadorozhnyy Announces Launch of SEO Consulting Website

Anatoly Zadorozhnyy has launched Affordable SEO Expert, a dedicated website that allows businesses to work directly with him for SEO services without going through a traditional agency structure. The website outlines his offerings, including technical SEO audits, on-page optimization, and link building, while also providing insight into his experience and SEO methodology.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Affordable SEO Expert, a newly launched website operated by SEO professional and founder of Marketing 1on1, Anatoly Zadorozhnyy, is now online. The platform was created to provide information on search engine optimization services, SEO methodologies, and digital marketing practices for website visibility and organic search performance.

The website covers several areas of SEO, including technical SEO audits, on-page optimization, content structure analysis, link-building practices, and website performance considerations. The platform also outlines general information regarding SEO processes commonly used to support website indexing, search accessibility, and content relevance across search engines.

The launch of the website reflects ongoing activity in the SEO industry, as independent consultants and specialized platforms expand their online presence to provide educational resources, service information, and search optimization support for businesses across a wide range of industries.

The website also contains information on SEO practices, including both on-site and off-site strategies. Topics referenced throughout the platform include metadata optimization, website structure evaluation, keyword targeting considerations, internal linking practices, technical site analysis, and backlink-related SEO factors commonly associated with organic search visibility.

In addition to service-related information, the website includes background details on industry experience and professional focus areas related to search engine optimization and digital marketing. The platform references work associated with websites operating in local, regional, and broader online markets where search visibility and website accessibility remain important aspects of digital presence management.

Website Features

The Affordable SEO Expert website includes several informational sections, including:

Information about available SEO-related services

Background and professional experience details

Technical SEO and on-page optimization information

General information related to link-building practices

Contact and inquiry submission functionality

Website optimization and search visibility resources

The website launch represents an additional entry into the growing number of specialized online platforms focused on SEO consulting, digital marketing information, and website optimization services. As search engine algorithms and digital marketing standards continue to evolve, platforms dedicated to SEO education and optimization resources remain an active segment of the broader online marketing industry.

About Anatoly Zadorozhnyy

Anatoly Zadorozhnyy is an independent SEO consultant. His work spans technical optimization, content strategy, and search visibility improvements for businesses operating in competitive online markets. The launch of affordableseoexpert.com formalizes the direct consulting model he has operated under. It serves as the primary channel through which new and existing clients can engage his services.

Website: https://www.affordableseoexpert.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/affordableseoexpertservices/

Media Contact

Organization: Affordable SEO Expert

Contact Person Name: Anatoly Zadorozhnyy

Website: https://www.affordableseoexpert.com/

Email: media@affordableseoexpert.com

Contact Number: +18185384885

Address: 10 N Grand Ave

City: Los Angeles

State: CA

Country: United States

SOURCE: Affordable SEO Expert

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/affordable-seo-expert-anatoly-zadorozhnyy-announces-launch-of-seo-1170712