Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (FSE: E06) is pleased to provide a progress update on the permitting process for the Chvaletice Manganese Project (the "Project") by its wholly-owned subsidiary MANGAN Chvaletice, s.r.o. (together with Euro Manganese Inc. the "Company" or "Euro Manganese"). Taken together, the permitting milestones achieved to date significantly de-risk the Project by advancing key regulatory approvals, improving development visibility and supporting a clearer pathway toward construction and future operations.

HIGHLIGHTS

Construction Permit for infrastructure relocation received in May 2026

Land Planning Permit for the processing plant received in April 2026

Construction Permit for the technological bridge received in March 2026

Land Planning Permit for the railway and shunting yard submitted, with a decision expected in summer 2026

Determination of the mining lease received in January 2025

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") received in March 2024

Martina Blahova, President and CEO of Euro Manganese, commented:

"Securing these permits marks a major milestone for the Chvaletice Manganese Project and underscores the meaningful progress we continue to make across the permitting landscape. Each of these steps strengthens our position, reduces project risk, and enhances project maturity as we advance toward construction and long-term operations.

We remain fully committed to working collaboratively with local and governmental authorities and stakeholders to ensure responsible, timely development that meets all regulatory and planning requirements. The permitting achievements to date significantly de-risk the Project by advancing key approvals and providing a clear, and confident pathway to execution.

Permitting progress, together with the recently released Preliminary Economic Assessment1 creates a strong foundation as we move into 2027, when we expect to deliver an updated feasibility study. With each milestone, we are creating tangible value and bringing Europe's high purity manganese project closer to production."

Permitting Progress

The Company has advanced the Project's permitting process in a systematic manner over the past two years. Following receipt of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") in March 2024 and the Determination of the mining lease in January 2025, the Company was positioned to advance subsequent permitting stages, including key permits under the Construction Act including the Land Planning Permit for the processing plant and the Land Planning Permit for the railway and shunting yard.

The Construction Permit for infrastructure relocation was issued to the Company in May 2026 and is subject to a 15-day public consultation period, after which time the permit will become final the first week of June 2026. This permit constitutes a mandatory regulatory prerequisite for the execution of utility diversion works. It is a critical path milestone, essential to ensuring that the relocation of sub-surface infrastructure adheres to stringent safety protocols and statutory requirements set forth by utility providers.

The Land Planning Permit for the processing plant was obtained in April 2026. The regulatory authorities adopted a phased approach to the permitting process, initially prioritizing the statutory proceedings for the processing plant. Following the official issuance of the Land Planning Permit for the processing plant, subsequent proceedings commenced for the railway and the shunting yard (see below).

The Construction Permit for the technological bridge facility, establishing a strategic link between the tailings area and the processing plant, was secured in March 2026. This infrastructure will host a transport system for the conveyance of raw materials and residues. The implementation of this technological bridge effectively eliminates the operational dependency on heavy goods vehicle (HGV) transport, optimizing site logistics and reducing the project's carbon footprint.

The Land Planning Permit for the railway and shunting yard is under consideration by the Czech authorities and is expected this summer. Once received, it will validate the project's spatial alignment with regional zoning requirements. All necessary statutory consents from neighbouring landowners and relevant administrative bodies have been successfully secured. This infrastructure remains vital for establishing a reliable logistical backbone, facilitating the secure delivery of essential process consumables and providing a robust channel for the outbound distribution of finished product, ensuring seamless integration into the national freight network.

Next steps

The last permit required to extract manganese from the tailings at the Chvaletice Manganese Project is the Permission for Opening, Preparation and Extraction, or the "Final Mining Operations Permit ("FMOP"). The FMOP specifies applicable technical conditions and ensures safety and environmental standards are met. The Company plans to submit the documentation for the FMOP in the second half of 2026 and expects the final permit in 2027. On receipt of the FMOP, the concluding permit for the project will be the final construction permit, which is part of the front-end engineering work ("FEED").

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release concerning the Chvaletice Manganese Project has been reviewed by Dr. David Dreisinger, P. Eng, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and a director of Euro Manganese. Dr. Dreisinger has reviewed and approved the information in this news release for which he is responsible and has consented to the inclusion of the matters in this news release based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Authorised for release by the President and CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (FSE: E06) is a battery materials company developing the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, Europe's only near-term source of high-purity manganese, a critical ingredient in next-generation electric vehicles, energy storage batteries and defence applications.

The Chvaletice Manganese Project plans to reprocess historic mine tailings to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM), and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM), establishing a fully traceable, low-carbon supply chain within the European Union.

Euro Manganese is positioned to become Europe's first domestic producer of high-purity manganese, meeting the rising demand for sustainable, strategic battery materials while advancing Europe's clean-energy and supply-chain independence goals.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX-V and the ASX.

Website: www.mn25.ca

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, its Chvaletice Project, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company.

Forward-looking statements include statements about ability of Company to pass the fifteen day consultation period for the Construction Permit for relocation, the ability of the Company to obtain any remaining permits, including the Land Planning Permit for the railway and shunting yard submitted by summer 2026, and the FMOP, or any other remaining permits or authorizations; the ability of the Company to reprocess historic mine tailings to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM), and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM), establishing a fully traceable, low-carbon supply chain within the European Union and statements regarding the Company meeting the rising demand for sustainable, strategic battery materials while advancing Europe's clean-energy and supply-chain independence goals. All forward-looking statements are made based on the Company's current beliefs including various assumptions made by the Company including that the Company will obtain the permits that are under review, that the Chvaletice Project will be developed and operate in accordance with current plans, that the Company will be able to raise the financing that it requires, that it will meet conditions of its secured credit facility, and that it will.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: delays or inability to receive remaining permits; risks related to acquisition of surface rights; risks related to grating security and conditions of the Company's debt financing; securing sufficient offtake agreements; the availability of acceptable financing; the potential for unknown or unexpected events to cause contractual conditions to not be satisfied; developments in EV (Electric Vehicles) battery markets and chemistries; and risks related to fluctuations in currency exchange rates, changes in laws or regulations; and regulation by various governmental agencies. For a further discussion of risks relevant to the Company, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended September 30, 2025, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "continues", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential", "may", "will" or similar expressions. In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the advancement of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, the timing, receipt, finalization and outcome of remaining permits and approvals, the anticipated timing of regulatory processes and related development activities, the progression of the Project toward construction, and the Company's ability to continue advancing the Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the risk that required permits, approvals or consultations may not be obtained or finalized on the timelines anticipated or at all, changes in applicable laws or regulatory requirements, delays in project development, and other risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 News release dated May 14, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ and ASX online

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298900

Source: Euro Manganese Inc.