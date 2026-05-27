Internationally experienced leader Lisa Miles-Heal appointed Chief Executive Officer

Corlytics, the Verdane-backed regulatory intelligence firm, has appointed Lisa Miles-Heal as Chief Executive Officer, effective June. The appointment marks the beginning of a new phase for a business that has established itself as the global authority in regulatory risk and is now firmly focused on scaling that position into sustained commercial leadership.

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New CEO Lisa Miles-Heal Founder John Byrne

Miles-Heal has a strong track record of building and growing technology-led businesses, with nearly two decades of experience in executive roles. Most recently, she oversaw the transition of accounting compliance leader Silverfin from Founder led to an award-winning Visma group company.

Miles-Heal commented: "Growing local champion technology businesses from smaller markets like Belgium and New Zealand into international success stories is something I've done before, and I see the same potential here. Corlytics wins against slightly larger competitors by being better at what customers truly value technology that solves hard problems, uncompromising quality and solution connectedness. The technology is proven, the client relationships are deep, and the market wants sophisticated AI enabled compliance solutions more than ever before. Working with our talented teams across the globe I'll be making sure we capitalise on every bit of that."

A continuity of vision

John Byrne, who founded Corlytics in 2013, remains in the executive team focused on accelerating the company's product leadership. Widely credited as one of the architects of the modern RegTech category, Byrne has led Corlytics for 13 years from an Irish startup to most recently earning recognition as Category Leader in the 2025 Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Regulatory Intelligence Solutions.

Miles-Heal's role will focus on driving commercial scale and growth; with Byrne directing his energy toward the area where he has always had the greatest impact, building technology that stays ahead of the market. Byrne added, 'This transition may come to be seen not simply as a handover, but as the moment Corlytics moved from category leader to enduring market force.'

Building on excellence

Corlytics today serves 40% of the world's top 30 systemically important financial institutions, and its platform has been trusted by regulators as well as the firms they oversee including a programme with the FCA to develop the world's first intelligent regulatory handbook, and a subsequent engagement with FINRA in the United States.

The company was also the first RegTech to achieve ISO 42001 certification, aligning its platform with the EU AI Act, the US NIST framework, and OECD principles, reflecting the governance rigour its clients require.

Miles-Heal's priorities will include deepening the customer value from Corlytics' extensive regulatory data assets, leveraging AI across all company operations, and targeting further major wins in the risk and controls space as the company brings new, innovative products to market.

Nils Vold, Partner at Verdane commented: "This transition is a natural evolution for a business that's ready to scale, and we're confident that Lisa is exactly the right person to lead that next phase. Her track record of growing technology businesses across international markets speaks for itself and we're excited about what this team is going to achieve together. Corlytics has always been a flagship investment for us, and a big part of that is down to John. What he's built at Corlytics is something we're incredibly proud to have supported."

About Corlytics

Corlytics is the regulatory technology partner of choice for Tier 1 banks, insurers and financial services providers worldwide. Its precision FIUI (Find, Interpret, Understand, Implement) regulatory technology is reshaping compliance by embedding intelligence directly into regulatory content. With over €50 million invested in R&D, Corlytics leads with a vision to transform how society's most crucial organisations manage regulatory risk with smarter, accurate and connected technology.

More information is available at www.corlytics.com.

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Contacts:

Emma Weeks

Milk Honey PR

07494 492419

emma@milkandhoneypr.com